Kenya: Police, Judiciary Mourn Lazarus Opicho, Pioneer Judiciary Police Unit Commander

Nairobi — Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Lazarus Opicho, the Commandant of the Security of Government Buildings (SGB) and VIP Protection Unit, has died.

Opicho died on Monday night, September 28, 2026, at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi after an illness, according to colleagues and friends.

His death has prompted tributes from senior officials in the National Police Service and Judiciary, who remembered him for his long service and leadership in policing and security operations.

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Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja mourned Opicho as an honest, dedicated and exemplary public servant whose contribution to the police service would be greatly missed.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also expressed shock at his death, highlighting his contribution to strengthening security within the Judiciary.

"I have received with profound shock and sadness the news of the passing of SAIG Lazarus Opicho, who, until his demise, served as the Commander of the Security of Government Buildings and VIP Protection Unit," Koome said.

"On behalf of the Judiciary, and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the leadership and entire fraternity of the National Police Service, his family, friends and colleagues on this untimely loss," she added.

Pioneer Judiciary Police Unit commandant

Opicho played a key role in the establishment of the Judiciary Police Unit after he was selected to oversee its formation in 2021, becoming its pioneer commandant.

His role placed him at the centre of efforts to strengthen security arrangements within the Judiciary.

His career in the police service spanned several senior assignments. In 2009, he served as a Police Superintendent at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was responsible for security and investigations.

He later moved to the Security of Government Buildings and VIP Protection Unit in August 2024 following a reshuffle of senior Administration Police officers and was appointed commandant.

In that position, Opicho oversaw security at key government installations and the protection of senior government officials, VIPs and other persons placed under police protection.

The Administration Police Service confirmed his rank as Senior Assistant Inspector General and his continued leadership of the SGB and VIP Protection Unit following his promotion from AIG.

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Decades of police service

Opicho was promoted from Assistant Inspector General to Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police in 2025, while retaining his position as head of the SGB and VIP Protection Unit.

He held the Head of State Commendation (HSC) and had undertaken the National Defence College programme, earning the NDC (K) qualification.

He remained active in senior police leadership and was involved in the Administration Police Service's strategic and management initiatives in the months preceding his death.

His death brings to an end a career spanning several decades in the National Police Service, with colleagues and senior officials paying tribute to his leadership and contribution to policing and national security.