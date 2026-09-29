Mozambique: Catholic Church Demands Swift Clarification of Bishop's Murder

Maputo — The Archbishop of Maputo and vice-president of the Episcopal Conference of Mozambique (CEM), João Carlos Hatoa Nunes, calls on the authorities to speed the investigation into the murder of Osório Citora Afonso, Bishop of the Diocese of Quelimane, in the central province of Zambézia.

Bishop Afonso, who was also Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Beira, in the central province of Sofala, was shot dead last June at the Episcopal Palace of Quelimane, his official residence.

According to the country's National Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC), the Bishop was murdered with an AKM-type firearm. A bullet was found in the victim's chest, right in the heart.

SERNIC confirmed to have arrested three individuals for allegedly being involved in the murder, claiming that "the investigation continues with the aim of fully clarifying the circumstances that led to the death of the religious leader." However, there are reports that among the arrestees there is a priest.

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According to Nunes, interviewed by AIM, the investigation should establish what actually happened in order to prevent speculation surrounding the bishop's death.

"It is the truth that we want. What actually happened in that house, on that day? The Catholic Church is awaiting the outcome of the investigation", he said.

Nunes believes that the fact that the incident occurred inside the bishop's own residence makes the case particularly concerning. "If it had happened on the road, we could have looked at it differently. But now, it happened in the house itself, there was a gun and a shot was fired," he said.

According to the archbishop, authorities have seized materials that could help shed light on the case, including mobile phones and computers.

Nunes acknowledged that criminal investigations take time, but stressed "it was important for the findings to be made public once the necessary evidence has been gathered."

"The longer it takes, the greater the risk of speculation emerging. The Catholic hierarchy continues to urge for a transparent investigation to maintain the confidence of the faithful", he said.