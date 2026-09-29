Kenya: Kindiki Orders Fresh Inspection of Alcohol Makers in Illicit Brew Crackdown

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has ordered fresh inspections of all alcohol manufacturing premises across the country as the government intensifies its crackdown on illicit brews and alcohol-related harm.

Kindiki directed the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, together with enforcement and regulatory agencies, to re-inspect all alcohol manufacturing premises and establish whether they continue to comply with applicable standards and regulations.

The directive followed a meeting with Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and heads of regulatory and enforcement agencies, where Kindiki received an update on measures already taken and proposals for further action.

The government said intelligence-led, multi-agency operations were progressively disrupting illicit alcohol cartels, dismantling supply networks and shutting down unlicensed manufacturing establishments.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The fresh inspections will establish whether manufacturers currently operating in the country continue to meet the required regulatory conditions.

The renewed push builds on the government's existing multi-agency approach to tackling illicit alcohol and drug abuse. The Interior Ministry's mandate includes coordination and oversight of government operations across counties, while its services include alcoholic drinks and rehabilitation accreditation.

Focus on the entire supply chain

Kindiki has previously directed authorities to pursue illicit and unsafe alcoholic drinks across the entire supply chain, with security agencies and regulators expected to work together to ensure products reaching consumers meet prescribed health and safety standards.

The government has identified agencies including the Kenya Bureau of Standards, Kenya Revenue Authority, Anti-Counterfeit Authority and the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse as part of the multi-agency response.

Parliament has also been told that enforcement against adulterated, counterfeit and substandard alcoholic drinks includes manufacturer inspections, intelligence-led raids, seizure and destruction of non-compliant products, closure of illegal premises, prosecutions, product recalls and market surveillance.

The government says recent operations in several counties have resulted in raids on suspected illegal manufacturing sites, seizure of illicit products and action against premises operating without required approvals.

Rehabilitation also on agenda

Alongside enforcement, the government is planning to expand rehabilitation services for people affected by alcohol and drug dependence.

Kindiki announced plans for the national and county governments to jointly establish and operate at least one public rehabilitation centre in every county within the next year.

Each facility is estimated to cost Sh60 million, translating to a projected Sh2.82 billion for 47 centres if one is established in every county.

Kindiki has also directed Murkomen, within 14 days and in consultation with the relevant Council of Governors committee, to convene a sector forum on licensing and regulation of the alcohol trade and consumption.

The forum will also consider a framework for cooperation between the national and county governments in establishing and managing rehabilitation services.

A Special Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) meeting is expected to be convened within the next month to further coordinate government action.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Community-level enforcement

The government has also cited strengthened community-level enforcement, including monthly stipends for village elders and the establishment of the National Government Administration Unit (NGAPU), among measures supporting the crackdown.

It plans to increase resources and equipment for security and regulatory agencies to strengthen enforcement.

The government says the economic and social effects of alcohol and drug abuse, including addiction, its impact on families and reduced productivity, require a coordinated response involving security agencies, regulators and both levels of government.

The latest directive therefore combines tighter scrutiny of manufacturers and supply chains with expanded rehabilitation services, as authorities seek to address both the production of illicit alcohol and its effects on communities.