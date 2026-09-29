Angola May Join Asian Bank Board of Governors

Luanda — The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will work with the Angolan Government to make the country a full member of the institution's Board of Governors, the bank's president, Zou Jiayi, said on Monday in Doha, Qatar.

The bank executive expressed this possibility to the Angolan delegation taking part in the 11th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which began in Qatar on Monday and is focused on innovation and environmental preservation, according to a press release sent to ANGOP today.

The Angolan delegation is being led at the meeting by Secretary of State for Finance and Treasury, Ottoniel dos Santos.

Before the event opened, the Angolan official was received by the president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, who expressed satisfaction with Angola's participation as an observer member.

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The Angolan delegation also includes Angola's ambassador to Qatar, António Coelho da Cruz, and senior officials from the Treasury and Finance sectors.

The event brings together delegations from 111 member countries, policymakers, business leaders and civil society organisations to discuss the Asian bank's strategic direction, operational priorities and future agenda.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank focuses on expanding sustainable infrastructure investment rooted in innovation, connectivity and cooperation, with the aim of promoting economic development, creating wealth and facilitating people's access to physical, digital and social services.

After two decades of operations, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has a portfolio of 388 approved projects valued at US$76.91 billion, implemented in 42 member countries.

Of the total amount, US$2.810 billion has been invested in 6 African countries, with Egypt being the largest beneficiary.

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