Angola and Zimbabwe Sign Defence and Security Cooperation Agreement

Luanda — The Governments of Angola and Zimbabwe signed a Defence and Security Cooperation Agreement in Harare on Monday, aimed at strengthening the training and capacity-building of personnel, the exchange of experience and technical-military cooperation between the two countries.

The legal instrument was signed by the Minister of National Defence, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, Lúcio Amaral, and Zimbabwe's Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, as part of the Angolan official's 72-hour working visit to the country.

At the ceremony, Lúcio Gonçalves Amaral stressed that the agreement establishes a framework for the continued development of initiatives of mutual interest in the field of Defence and Security.

The areas covered by the instrument include the training and capacity-building of personnel, the exchange of experience, joint military exercises and technical-military cooperation, as well as other matters defined by the parties.

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According to the Angolan minister, implementation of the agreement is expected to contribute to strengthening the institutional and professional capacities of the Defence and Security bodies of both countries, enabling a more effective response to current and future challenges.

Lúcio Amaral described the signing of the agreement as "another significant step" towards strengthening the relations of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Angola and Zimbabwe, based on the preservation of peace, stability and the sovereignty of States.

He stressed that cooperation between the Defence and Security institutions and forces plays an essential role in protecting the sovereignty of the two countries.

The official also argued that cooperation in the field of Defence and Security should not be limited to the military or operational dimension, but should contribute to consolidating peace, preventing conflicts, protecting populations and creating a stable environment conducive to economic and social development.

Historical relations

The Minister of National Defence recalled that cooperation between Angola and Zimbabwe predates the agreement now signed, with relations between the two countries rooted in the national liberation struggles of the peoples of Southern Africa.

In this context, he highlighted mutual trust and continuous dialogue as fundamental elements for turning the commitments undertaken under the agreement into concrete results.

Lúcio Amaral reiterated Angola's commitment to continuing to work with its partners on the basis of the principles of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual trust and mutual benefit.

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At the end, he congratulated the delegations that took part in the negotiations and preparation of the legal instrument and expressed the wish for continued deepening of relations between Angola and Zimbabwe in the field of Defence and Security, in the interests of peace and stability in the region.

AFL/SC/DOJ