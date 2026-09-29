Angolan Government Signs Three Agreements to Boost Transport Sector Projects

Talatona — Three legal instruments were signed in Luanda on Monday as part of the 2nd edition of the Angola Hub Transporte e Logística Summit (AHTLS) 2026, aimed at driving the development of the Malanje Corridor and electric mobility.

One of the agreements, signed between the Ministry of Transport and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), provides for the structuring of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project to modernise and expand railway capacity between the Port of Luanda and Malanje.

Under the agreement, the IFC will provide technical assistance in structuring the project and in the process of selecting a private partner, with the aim of strengthening connectivity and logistics efficiency.

The second instrument, signed between the Ministry of Transport, the Sovereign Fund of Angola and OPAIA Motors, establishes the framework for the ONDJILA GREEN programme, which, in its first phase, provides for the installation of 2,000 electric vehicle charging points across the country.

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The programme aims to promote electric mobility, the energy transition and the development of national technical skills.

The memorandum between the Ministry of Transport and Hemera Capital Partners provides for the creation of a digital platform, known as Data Room, to make organised information available to financial institutions on strategic projects selected by the ministry.

The platform will be managed by Hemera Capital Partners, which will also support the preparation and financial structuring of the projects, with the aim of facilitating the mobilisation of resources for investment in the transport, logistics and infrastructure sectors.

The Angola Hub Transporte e Logística Summit 2026 is being held under the theme "Connecting Markets, People and Opportunities", bringing together representatives of the Government, economic operators, financial institutions and national and international partners.

The summit is attended by companies from the railway, port, maritime, aviation and logistics sectors, providing opportunities for dialogue on the investments needed to improve supply chain efficiency and the competitiveness of African economies.

According to the organisers, the participation of companies and institutions from outside the SADC region also strengthens the international dimension of the event and its capacity to bring Angola closer to commercial and financial partners from different regions.

The programme also includes discussions on innovation, sustainability, technological transformation and professional training, areas considered essential to the future development of transport and logistics.

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The 2nd edition of the Angola Hub Transporte e Logística Summit therefore aims to consolidate its position as a platform for economic cooperation, partnership-building and the promotion of investment opportunities in Angola and the region.

GIZ/QCB/DOJ