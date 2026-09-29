Angola: Minister of State Interacts With Exhibitors At Transport and Logistics Summit

Talatona — The Minister of State and Chief of the Staff of the President of the Republic, Dionísio da Fonseca, visited the facilities of the 2nd edition of the Angola Hub Transporte e Logística Summit (AHTLS) 2026 in Talatona, Luanda, on Monday, where he engaged with exhibitors and operators in the sector.

The opening ceremony featured cultural performances and the display of the flags of the 18 member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), in a solemn parade that preceded the official speeches.

A video was also shown highlighting the achievements of the Ministry of Transport over the past 5 years.

On the occasion, the Minister of State took a guided tour of the Summit's official exhibition, accompanied by the Minister of Transport, Ricardo Viegas de Abreu, and event officials.

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The official toured the exhibition areas and was briefed on projects, solutions and services presented by the companies and institutions participating in the event.

The visit also provided an opportunity to learn about initiatives related to the transport, logistics and infrastructure sectors, which are among the main areas of focus of this year's AHTLS.

The Angola Hub Transporte e Logística Summit 2026 runs until 30 September under the theme "Connecting Markets, People and Opportunities" and brings together Government representatives, economic operators, financial institutions and national and international partners.

The summit is attended by companies from the railway, port, maritime, aviation and logistics sectors, providing opportunities for dialogue on the investments needed to improve supply chain efficiency and the competitiveness of African economies.

According to the organisers, the participation of companies and institutions from outside the SADC region also strengthens the international dimension of the event and its capacity to bring Angola closer to commercial and financial partners from different regions.

The programme also includes discussions on innovation, sustainability, technological transformation and professional training, areas considered essential to the future development of transport and logistics.

The 2nd edition of the Angola Hub Transporte e Logística Summit therefore aims to consolidate itself as a platform for economic cooperation, partnership-building and the promotion of investment opportunities in Angola and the region. GIZ/QCB/DOJ