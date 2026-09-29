Ethiopia: More Than 700 'War-Wounded' Patients Reach Northwestern, Southern Tigray Hospitals As Fighting Intensifies: MSF

Addis Abeba — More than 720 people wounded in renewed fighting in northern Ethiopia have arrived at hospitals in the Tigray region since 22 September, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said, as its teams scale up emergency medical support amid escalating hostilities.

Discover moreNews subscription serviceRegional political updatesBreaking news alerts MSF said on Monday that the number of war-wounded patients received at hospitals in Korem and Alamata rose from around 180 in a 48-hour period to more than 420 between 22 and 25 September. In northwestern Tigray, more than 300 war-wounded patients arrived at Suhul Hospital in Shire by 25 September.

"The current situation in northern Ethiopia is very worrying," MSF said, attributing the surge in casualties to renewed fighting between forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and allied forces and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF).

The renewed hostilities followed a period of heightened tensions, large-scale fighting and drone strikes that have "shattered a fragile 2022 peace agreement."

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MSF said its teams have increased activities since 22 September to respond to the growing number of patients. Its teams continue supporting healthcare services at hospitals in Shire, Sheraro and Korem, including maternal and child healthcare.

Addis Ababa travel guide However, MSF has suspended activities at Alamata Hospital because of the security situation. Outreach activities have also been suspended, with staff redirected to hospitals experiencing a sharp increase in war-wounded patients.

"We are seeing a sharp increase in war-wounded patients," MSF said, adding that it is monitoring displacement as civilians flee the fighting and preparing to respond to the needs of displaced people across Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions.

Discover morePolitical commentary subscriptionDownload Interactive MapsAccess Premium NewsAddis Ababa travel guideSocial affairs reportingSubscribe To NewsInternational relations analysisBook Walking Tourspolitical MSF said it remains "concerned for the safety and access to health care for civilians" amid the renewed fighting.

The humanitarian consequences are unfolding as control over strategic areas shifts rapidly. Ethiopian federal forces and allied militias from the Tigray Peace Forces (TPF), a breakaway armed group from the Tigrayan forces supported by the federal government, and the Raya Zeb, a local paramilitary group recently organized by Amhara regional security authorities, reportedly recaptured Alamata, the largest city in Southern Tigray, on Monday, according to pro-government digital media outlets.

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Ethiopian political insights On a separate front, an offensive launched by Tigrayan forces and allied fighters from the Afar National Unity Revolutionary Front (ANURF), one of the seven-armed groups that announced the formation of the "Alliance for Survival," resulted in the capture of at least towns in the Afar region, including Erebti near the Tigray border. The offensive has triggered the displacement of at least 150,000 civilians AS.

Located about 120 kilometers south of Mekelle near the border with Amhara, Alamata is an important supply and transport hub and changed hands several times during the 2020-2022 Tigray war. Its reported capture followed a Tigrayan offensive launched across several fronts last week.

The renewed fighting marks the most serious escalation since the November 2022 Pretoria peace agreement ended the two-year Tigray war. Fighting has spread across parts of Tigray, Amhara and Afar, while communications disruptions and insecurity have complicated humanitarian access and independent reporting from affected areas.

MSF said it supports health facilities across Oromia, Somali, Amhara, Tigray, Afar, Gambella and Southwest Ethiopia, providing primary, secondary and emergency medical care.

The renewed hostilities have drawn growing international concern. On 28 September six U.S. senators had urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department to engage Ethiopia's federal government, the TPLF and associated armed groups to halt the fighting and return to mediation.