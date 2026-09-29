Kenya: Six Universities to Compete At Open Lanes Grand Finale At Nyayo Stadium

Nairobi — Eighteen teams from across six universities are set to compete at the Grand Finale of the varsity competition, Open Lanes on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The vasity teams secured their spot through the knockout phase this past week.

The qualification follows a series of knockout competitions held at Riara University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, and the University of Nairobi, where student athletes battled for their place at the final showdown.

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The finalists will go head-to head in a day of high-energy track action as they look to finish their Open Lanes journey and claim bragging rights for their teams and institutions.

Beyond the title, four standout student athletes will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to compete in South Africa's elite running circuit.

The opportunity will give the students a chance to test themselves in a new competitive environment, experience South Africa's running culture, and create memories beyond the university circuit.

Adding to the atmosphere will be live performance from top Kenyan artists and live DJs who will bring music and entertainment to the finals experience.

Speaking ahead of the event, Navalayo Osembo, Director of Africa at On said, "We have witnessed incredible energy and dedication throughout the knock-out stages and are proud to have introduced the Open Lanes concept into our campuses."

"As we look forward to the finals, we encourage all participants to step forward and do their best, and the fans to join us and witness the athletes compete alongside a day of energy, music, and entertainment. Entry is free!"

The brand originally established itself within the Kenyan market through partnerships with local runners and communities such as We Run Nairobi as it connected with the new generation that sees running not just as a sport, but as a lifestyle, source of connection,and a means of self-expression.

They have additionally partnered with various Kenyan stars Hellen Obiri, Patrick Kipngeno, Mercy Chepngeno, among others, in a bid to supporting African athletes across disciplines and at different stages of their careers.

This support was further reinforced by the recent signing of South African 400 m star and World U20 champion Lythe Pillay, who became the first professional athlete to join On's global athlete roster.