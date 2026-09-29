Nigeria: State Police, Niger Mining Deaths Top Agenda As Nass Resumes

The National Assembly resumes plenary today, Tuesday, with proposed state police, the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State, insecurity and ongoing constitutional reforms expected to dominate proceedings.

LEADERSHIP reports that the lawmakers are also expected to revisit electoral reforms and other pressing national issues as both chambers return from recess.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, disclosed that the Senate would prioritise constitutional amendments and major national challenges upon resumption.

Adaramodu specifically identified the proposed establishment of state police as one of the key issues requiring legislative attention.

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"Our priorities on resumption are about revisiting the constitutional amendments which we have put together. I am sure you are aware that we have sent the state police bill to the state Houses of Assembly and we are expecting its return. So, we are going to expand on that and look into it," he said.

The National Assembly had on September 16 transmitted the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, seeking to establish State Police Services, to the 36 state Houses of Assembly.

LEADERSHIP understands that the move followed renewed calls for a decentralised policing structure amid persistent security challenges across the country.

The legislature, however, clarified last week that the State Police Bill was the only constitutional amendment proposal transmitted to the state legislatures so far.

In a statement signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, the legislature said the remaining Constitution Alteration Bills would be transmitted after both chambers had passed them in identical form.

The clarification followed reports that all the proposed constitutional amendment bills had already been sent to the state assemblies.

The National Assembly also said the decision to prioritise the State Police Bill was driven by widespread concerns over insecurity and the effectiveness of the existing policing structure.

The proposal has already begun receiving attention from state legislatures.

On Monday, the Rivers State House of Assembly approved the State Police Bill forwarded by the National Assembly, becoming the third state, after Osun and Edo, to approve the proposal.

The bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to create a legal framework for state police while retaining the Nigeria Police Force at the federal level.

Speaking before the vote, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, called for constitutional safeguards to ensure civilian control, protect human rights and guarantee access to criminal information, while warning against possible abuse of the proposed system.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Martins Wachukwu, lawmakers unanimously approved the bill.

In Kano State, the House of Assembly on Monday commenced consideration of the proposal.

The Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yangurasa, confirmed that the bill had been read on the floor and referred to the Committee on Rules and Business for consideration.

He said the committee would study the proposal and submit its recommendations to the House for further legislative action.

The reported deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in NSCDC custody in Niger State are also expected to come under legislative scrutiny.

A National Assembly source said both chambers were expected to deliberate on the incident following President Bola Tinubu's directive for a comprehensive investigation.

"You know the National Assembly was on recess when the incident was reported. However, following President Bola Tinubu's call for a probe to unravel what happened, I heard the National Assembly will also deliberate on it from tomorrow (Tuesday)," the source said.

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The deaths reportedly occurred on September 17, 2026, while the suspects were in NSCDC custody in Niger State.

Following the incident, the Federal Government constituted a 10-member independent committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the committee after the President directed a comprehensive, transparent and unhindered investigation into the incident.

The minister also ordered the suspension of officers allegedly linked to the incident.

The NSCDC subsequently detained 21 personnel and later arrested three additional officers, bringing the number of personnel in custody to 24.

With the National Assembly now back from recess, lawmakers are expected to scrutinise the circumstances surrounding the deaths alongside the broader security challenges confronting the country.