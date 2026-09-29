South Africa: Gauteng e-Panic Button Attempted Security Breach Thwarted

The Gauteng Department of e-Government has moved to reassure residents that the Gauteng e-Panic Button mobile application is safe to use after media reports raised concerns about information security risks.

The department acknowledged that an "attempted security breach involving the e-Panic Button environment" was detected.

"The matter was swiftly identified and addressed, and the department has established that no citizens' personal information was compromised as a result of the incident.

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"The incident involved a highly specialised organisation with advanced cybersecurity expertise and capabilities in vulnerability identification and security testing," the department assured.

MEC for e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini echoed those assurances.

"The security of our systems and the protection of residents' personal information are non-negotiable. The vulnerability was identified, and our technical teams implemented corrective measures promptly. This is not an ordinary incident that can simply be replicated by an average IT practitioner.

"We have gone further by requesting additional testing and verification to ensure that all identified security requirements have been addressed and that our systems remain resilient. Cybersecurity is not a once-off exercise. It requires continuous testing, monitoring, strengthening and improvement," Dhlamini said.

Safety in your own hands

The department is urging residents, particularly those living in townships and underserved areas, to download and use the smartphone application.

The downloadable platform is a public safety innovation designed to "connect residents to emergency assistance when every second matters".

"The platform is part of government's commitment to harness technology to strengthen public safety, improve access to emergency services and ensure that residents can summon assistance quickly during moments of crisis.

"The Gauteng e-Panic Button reflects government's commitment to ensuring that the benefits of digital technology reach communities that need them most," the department stated.

The application allows residents to "request emergency assistance during criminal incidents, medical emergencies, gender-based violence, fires and other life-threatening situations".

"By placing an emergency response mechanism directly in residents' hands, the platform provides an additional channel through which communities can access assistance when conventional avenues may be difficult to reach.

"The e-Panic Button is particularly significant for township communities, where residents can face barriers to accessing emergency and safety services. Government is therefore using technology to help close these gaps and bring emergency assistance closer to the people," the department explained.

To date, the platform has recorded:

288 307 active users;

114 414 emergency call-outs;

27 929 citizens assisted;

12 051 lives saved;

59 394 crimes reported; and

⁠15 minutes 57 seconds average response time.

"These figures demonstrate the important role that technology can play in strengthening the province's broader public safety response. The department will continue working with relevant law-enforcement, emergency-response and other government stakeholders to strengthen the integration of the e-Panic Button into the broader public safety ecosystem.

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"A safer Gauteng requires government, communities and residents to work together. The e-Panic Button puts an additional safety tool directly into the hands of residents - helping to connect people to assistance when they need it most," the department stated.

The MEC added: "The Gauteng e-Panic Button is ultimately about people. It is about ensuring that when a resident is confronted with danger or an emergency, technology can help them reach assistance as quickly as possible.

⁠"We understand that residents will only use this platform if they trust it. That is why the protection of personal information and the security of the platform remain central to our work. We will continue to test, improve, and strengthen the system because we have a responsibility to protect both our residents and the integrity of the technology they rely on."