Nigeria: Effective Leadership Should Be Measured By Impact - DG

The director-general and editor-in-chief of Global Leadership and Development Magazine, Dr Baba Ransome Adamu, has said effective leadership should be measured not only by the position held but also by the impact created within an individual's chosen field.

Adamu stated this during the maiden award edition of the magazine, organised by the Global Leadership and Development Magazine, an ILAD publication, where Dr Adegbenga Olusegun Fehintola, managing director and chief executive officer of Gemcrispy Confectioneries and others were honoured.

He said the recognition was designed to celebrate individuals whose leadership and enterprise had made impact on their industries and society.

According to him, maintaining quality standards and creating employment opportunities remained critical to Africa's industrial and economic development.

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Adamu said business leaders who demonstrated commitment to both areas represented the kind of leadership the African Leadership Hall of Fame was established to celebrate.

He further said the achievements of the honourees provided examples for emerging entrepreneurs seeking to build businesses that combined quality products with positive community impact.

Fehintola was honoured with recognition in the African Leadership Hall of Fame for his contributions to business leadership, quality standards, and job creation in the confectionery industry.

In a statement signed by Adamu, he said Fehintola was selected for the honour in recognition of his commitment to maintaining high-quality standards in the production of Gemcrispy Confectioneries' products and his contribution to employment generation in the communities where the company operates.

With the recognition, Fehintola joined other honourees inducted into the African Leadership Hall of Fame.

Adamu said the recognition aligned with the magazine's mission to identify, celebrate and promote the achievements of African leaders contributing to development and transformation across the continent.

He expressed confidence that the honour would encourage greater investment in indigenous enterprises, while commending Fehintola for what he described as a standard of excellence worthy of emulation in the confectionery industry.