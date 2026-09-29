South Africa: Alleged Thembisa Murderer Found Dead in His Car

A man suspected of being responsible for the murder of 23-year-old Boitumelo Gift Mashita in Thembisa has been found dead inside his vehicle in Midrand.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the investigating team linked the man, who was Mashita's estranged husband, to her murder.

He was identified as a person of interest in the case, and the SAPS Tembisa Tracking Team had been tracing him.

The Midrand Police subsequently informed the team that his vehicle had been found within its policing precinct on Monday with his body inside.

"It is believed that he may have ingested an unknown substance, as no foul play is suspected at this stage. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death," the police said in a statement.

The deceased woman was reportedly on her way to work when she was shot and killed during an alleged robbery. Her belongings were taken during the incident.

Preliminary investigations have not established any link between the incident and the recent cases involving the bodies of women found in Ekurhuleni.