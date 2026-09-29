South Africa: Spelling Star, 13, Needs Funds to Reach National Final

Northern Cape learner Jayden Haarvoor has qualified for the Sanlam WOW Spelling Festival finals - the largest competitive spelling event in SA.

Every evening, Jayden Haarvoor, 13, memorises words, sometimes as many as 500. This is because she has qualified for the national round of the Sanlam WOW Spelling Festival and she believes she can win it.

"It's challenging, and it's also fun for me," says Haarvoor. "If I have nothing to do, I decide to spell."

Haarvoor is in grade 7 at Douglas primary school in Northern Cape.

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She is the first ever from her school to qualify for the finals. But she needs to secure funding.

Registration and participation in the festival are free, but participants need to cover travel, accommodation and other expenses.

Haarvoor's teacher, Roxanne Pieterse, has set up a fundraiser and has so far raised R3,100. Their goal is R20,000. The campaign closes on Thursday.

"We're from a small town," says Haarvoor's father, Ronald Valentine. "Funding is a bit hard to get."

He described his daughter as being "very disciplined".

Her teachers noticed she had a knack for spelling, and she has now participated in Afrikaans spelling competitions for the past three years. She competed for the first time when she was in grade 4 in the school-level round of the South African Spelling Bee. Ever since, she's been hooked.

This is the first time she's qualified for the national finals at the Sanlam festival - the largest competitive spelling event in the country - set to take place on Saturday, 3 October at Stellenbosch University. Last year the competition had more than 500 learners from 350 schools.

Competitors must progress through three levels - circuit, district and provincial - to qualify for the nationals. Haarvoor took first place at this year's district-level competition, and third place at the provincial round.

As she waits to see if she will have sufficient funds to participate, she is keeping up her nightly exercises. She also participates in the school's dance team and choir, and she serves as the school's deputy head girl.

Principal Bernadine Bostander said the school is proud of Haarvoor's success, showing what can be accomplished when a learner is offered encouragement, support and opportunities by their teachers.

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"It is also an opportunity to showcase the talent within our school and community," said Bostander.

"For our other learners, Jayden's achievement serves as an example that they too can pursue their interests, work hard and strive for excellence."