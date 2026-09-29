Kenya: Petroleum Products Consumption in Kenya Up 8.4%

29 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Domestic petroleum consumption rose by 8.41 percent in the year ended June 2026, supported by increased activity in the transport and construction sectors, latest data from the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) shows.

Total domestic demand increased to 6.33 million cubic metres during the period, reflecting higher fuel consumption across key sectors of the economy.

"According to the Kenya Economic Survey 2026, the transportation and storage sector grew by about 5.4 percent, while the construction sector expanded by 5.7 percent," EPRA's Energy & Petroleum Statistics Report report states.

The growth in freight and passenger transport, coupled with increased construction and infrastructure development, contributed to higher consumption of petroleum products, particularly Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel.

"Demand for petroleum products remained relatively stable throughout the review period, with notable peaks recorded in October, January, and March."

The report attributed the January peak to increased consumption of AGO and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), or petrol, as the movement of goods and passengers picked up after the festive season.

Consumption also rose in March, largely driven by higher diesel demand linked to agricultural activities, including land preparation and planting ahead of the long-rains season.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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