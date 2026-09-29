Uganda: Breaking - Kivumbi Granted Bail

National Unity Platform (NUP) Deputy President for Buganda, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, has been granted bail by the Butambala Chief Magistrate's Court in a case in which he is accused of inciting violence and managing an unlawful society.

Kivumbi's release comes after weeks on remand in the fresh case, which followed his re-arrest shortly after he had earlier been granted bail by the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

Reacting to his release, NUP Deputy Secretary General Lewis Rubongoya welcomed the court decision while expressing concern over the possibility of Kivumbi being arrested again.

"Hon. Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi granted bail by the Court in Butambala. We can all hope and pray that he won't be abducted or arrested again as happened last time. Grateful to everyone who has been following up - and especially the people of Butambala for the great show of solidarity," Rubongoya said in a social media post.

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Kivumbi had previously spent nearly six months on remand in a separate terrorism-related case before the International Crimes Division of the High Court granted him bail in July.

In the July ruling, the High Court granted Kivumbi cash bail of Shs10 million, while his sureties were ordered to execute non-cash bonds. Sixteen of his co-accused were also granted bail.

However, shortly after his release, Kivumbi was intercepted in Mpigi while travelling from Butambala to Kampala. His lawyers said he was taken away by security operatives and that his whereabouts were unknown for several days.

The matter triggered concern among opposition politicians and Kivumbi's lawyers, who demanded that authorities explain his whereabouts.

Kivumbi later resurfaced at Nateete Police Station before being transferred to Butambala, where he was presented before court on the fresh charges. Reports at the time said he had been missing for 19 days before appearing in court.

The prosecution alleges that on July 9, 2026, at Bugoye Village in Gombe Ward, Kivumbi and others still at large addressed a public gathering and allegedly incited members of the public to commit acts of violence against government officials and to overthrow the government.

He is also accused of managing an unlawful society by allegedly organising, encouraging or supporting people to rise against and overthrow the government.

The fresh case is separate from the terrorism case in which Kivumbi and several co-accused face allegations arising from violence following the January 2026 general elections.

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The prosecution in that case alleges attacks on Kibibi Police Station and the Butambala Electoral Commission tally centre, damage to the Butambala-Gomba Road and destruction of vehicles, among other allegations.

Kivumbi and his co-accused have denied the allegations.

His latest release brings another chapter to a case that has involved prolonged detention, multiple bail proceedings, fresh charges and controversy surrounding his re-arrest shortly after securing bail.

For now, Kivumbi remains out on bail as he continues to face the charges before the Butambala Chief Magistrate's Court.