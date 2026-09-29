Uganda: Court Rejects Nyanzi Bid for Original Kawempe South Election Records

The High Court in Kampala has dismissed an application by Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu seeking access to original electoral records from 73 polling stations in Kawempe South Constituency, ruling that he had not provided sufficient evidence to justify the request.

Justice Faridah Shamilah Bukirwa Ntambi dismissed the application on September 28, 2026, saying Nyanzi had failed to demonstrate that the certified Declaration of Results Forms held by the Electoral Commission differed from the originals allegedly received by his polling agents.

Nyanzi had asked the court to compel the Electoral Commission to produce original Declaration of Results Forms, Official Report Books, Accountability of Ballot Paper Forms, Scanner Print Out Reports and Deployment Books from the 73 polling stations.

He also sought an order requiring the second respondent, Madina Ntale Nsereko, to produce her original Declaration of Results Forms for the same polling stations.

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The application arose from Election Petition No. 0009 of 2026, in which Nyanzi alleges that results were irregularly added, switched or interchanged in favour of Nsereko.

However, Justice Bukirwa Ntambi said Nyanzi had presented allegations without the underlying evidence needed to justify discovery.

"I must emphasise that at this stage, the Court is not determining whether the Applicant's allegation that the results were altered is true. That issue belongs to the substantive election proceedings," the judge ruled.

"The question here is whether there is enough evidence to justify the interlocutory step of requiring the Electoral Commission (the 1st Respondent) to produce the underlying originals and the other electoral records sought for further investigation."

The judge said Nyanzi had identified 53 polling stations where he alleged votes had been irregularly added to Nsereko's results and another 20 where votes were allegedly switched or interchanged.

However, she noted that he had not exhibited the Declaration of Results Forms allegedly received by his agents.

"The Court is therefore not presently in a position, to prima facie establish any non-conformity between the two sets of Declaration of Results Forms that would warrant an order for their production and inspection," Justice Bukirwa Ntambi said.

She further held that Nyanzi had not presented evidence showing that the certified forms held by the Electoral Commission were inaccurate.

"Before the Court can therefore be called upon to go beyond the certified copies and order production of the originals, the Applicant must first provide a sufficient factual basis for questioning their accuracy. No such basis has been demonstrated in this application," she ruled.

The judge also rejected the request for other electoral records, including Official Report Books, Accountability of Ballot Paper Forms, Scanner Print Out Reports and Deployment Books.

She said Nyanzi had not identified any specific entry, incident or discrepancy in those records that would establish a result different from that contained in the certified Declaration of Results Forms.

"In the absence of such a specific basis, requiring the production and examination of all those documents would merely require the Court to retrace the various stages of the electoral process without demonstrating what additional fact that exercise is expected to establish," the judge said.

Justice Bukirwa Ntambi also rejected the argument that the application should succeed because the requested documents could potentially reveal evidence supporting Nyanzi's allegations.

"In the context of an election petition, which is subject to an expedited procedure, the Court must be particularly careful not to turn discovery into an avenue for a general search for evidence where the necessary factual foundation has not first been laid," she ruled.

The judge ultimately found that Nyanzi had failed to establish the relevance and materiality of the documents he sought.

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"In the circumstances, I find that the Applicant has not established the relevance and materiality of the documents sought or provided a sufficient evidential basis for the Court to go beyond the certified Declaration of Results Forms and order the production and inspection of the original forms," she said.

The court concluded that the application amounted to a fishing expedition.

"In the absence of such a basis, this application amounts to a fishing expedition, the Applicant seeking access to further electoral records in the hope that some evidence may emerge to support his allegation," Justice Bukirwa Ntambi ruled.

The application was dismissed, with costs to abide by the outcome of the main election petition.

The ruling concerns Nyanzi's application for access to additional electoral records and does not, in itself, determine the substantive allegations raised in Election Petition No. 0009 of 2026.