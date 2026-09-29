Liberia: Turn U.S.$1b Revenue Into Tangible Development

-- Dr. Williams Tells Gov't

Dr. George Wah Williams, Lead Consultant of EDDEIN Consultancy Services and former Secretary-General of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), has called on the government to ensure that its reported US$1 billion domestic revenue milestone translates into tangible investments that improve the lives of Liberians.

Reflecting on Liberia's development trajectory over the weekend, Dr. Williams described the revenue milestone reported by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) as significant, but said increased revenue collection should be matched by investments in critical sectors, particularly those affecting young people.

He called for stronger investment in education, healthcare, vocational and technical training, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, arguing that Liberia's youthful population requires greater access to opportunities that can enable young people to become productive participants in the economy.

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According to Dr. Williams, increased domestic revenue should ultimately be reflected in measurable improvements in public services and economic opportunities for citizens.

He also called for greater innovation in government, urging policymakers and public institutions to prioritize measurable outcomes in education, healthcare, employment and institutional performance.

Dr. Williams said Liberia's development efforts should focus on building systems that create opportunities, strengthen institutions and promote sustainable economic growth.

At the same time, he urged young Liberians to prepare themselves to take advantage of emerging opportunities and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Turning to technology, Dr. Williams called on both the government and young Liberians to view artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies as tools for advancement rather than solely as threats to employment.

He said Liberians must develop the skills needed to adapt to technological and economic changes, create opportunities and solve problems in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Dr. Williams further challenged young Liberians to demonstrate integrity, courage and a commitment to serving their families, communities and country.

His comments add to the public discussion surrounding the government's reported crossing of the US$1 billion mark in domestic revenue collection, with attention increasingly turning to how increased government revenue is reflected in public services, infrastructure and economic opportunities.