West Africa: Liberia Reaffirms Support for Two-State Solution

- Urges Restraint, Full Implementation of UN Resolutions

Liberia has reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling on all parties to refrain from unilateral actions that could undermine prospects for lasting peace.

Speaking Monday during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Liberia's Political Coordinator to the Security Council, Prutus Sackie, said a durable settlement requires Israel and Palestine to coexist as independent States within secure and recognized borders.

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Sackie said Liberia remains committed to a negotiated two-state solution consistent with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

He urged the parties to avoid unilateral actions that alter conditions on the ground and could further diminish prospects for achieving two States.

Liberia also called for the full and faithful implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025), stressing that transitional and stabilization arrangements established under the resolution should contribute toward Palestinian self-determination and statehood rather than become a substitute for it.

Resolution 2803, adopted by the Security Council in November 2025, endorsed the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and established a framework for transitional administration, reconstruction and stabilization. It also authorized the creation of a temporary International Stabilization Force in Gaza.

Liberia further reaffirmed its commitment to international law, relevant Security Council resolutions and the 2024 Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice concerning the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

According to Sackie, the opportunity to achieve a two-state solution remains, but the window for doing so is narrowing.

He said Liberia supports diplomatic efforts and leaders committed to pursuing a peaceful settlement that allows Israelis and Palestinians to coexist.

Liberia's position also draws on its historical involvement in international efforts to address the Israeli-Palestinian question.

In 1947, Liberia voted in favor of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 181, which proposed the partition of Mandatory Palestine into independent Arab and Jewish States.

Liberia said its current position remains anchored in the pursuit of a negotiated and sustainable settlement consistent with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.