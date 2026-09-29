Mozambique: Can the IMF Be a Lifeboat for Mozambique?

Aid to Mozambique has largely stopped and it cannot borrow. Last week Moody’s Ratings pushed Mozambique near to the bottom – Caa3 – ‘poor quality and very high credit risk’ – and in April Fitch Ratings dropped Mozambique to cc – ‘the level of default risk is among the highest’. The World Bank is one of the few remaining funders, and recently gave Mozambique $35mn to buy medicines.

But Mozambique is looking to the IMF as a saviour, and believes that agreeing an IMF programme would release other new funding. President Daniel Chapo has made this a high profile issue, hoping that Mozambique’s resources make the country important enough that hard-line IMF staff will be more flexible and give Mozambique special treatment. On Tuesday 22 September he met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly annual high level meeting in New York.

In April 2025 Mozambique and the IMF suspended (but did not cancel) the programme, because Mozambique could not or would not meet IMF demands, particularly devaluation (opposed by the Ministry of Finance, see above) and cuts to the wages of higher paid officials and civil servants. IMF officials said there would be no further meetings until the demands were met.

But in March 2026 the Mozambican government unexpectedly (and unnecessarily) fully paid its $630mn debt to the IMF, which also meant it no longer had any arrears. At the IMF Spring meetings in Washington, 13-18 April this year, Mozambican Finance Minister Carla Loveira met senior IMF officials and it was agreed that the IMF would send missions to Mozambique. These occurred in June and September this year, but with no easing of IMF demands.

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It appears that devaluation will take place in 2027, despite Finance Ministry opposition, and another IMF mission is expected next month (November). But Frelimo depends on high wages for its support, and upper wages were increased in the 2022 payroll reform leading to the present crisis where wages and debt service take all government income. The size of the civil service is not large compared to similar poor African countries, but the wages are much higher.

There are two reasons for this. First, Frelimo needs the support of a middle class that feels relatively comfortable. Second, Frelimo is no longer the party of workers and peasants, but of civil servants, notably in education. State jobs are prized and require Frelimo party membership and campaign support.

So the question is: Can top level political involvement facilitate an IMF deal keeping high levels of civil service pay. And would an IMF deal mean more donor lending and aid?