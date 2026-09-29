Malawi: Sand Music Festival Forced Into Last-Minute Venue Switch As Organisers Scramble to Avoid Date Clash Chaos

Music fans have been left scrambling to update their plans after organisers of this year's Sand Music Festival announced a dramatic last-minute venue change, just weeks after the event's dates were also shifted.

Impakt Events Management confirmed the popular festival will now take place at Kingfisher Inn, rather than its original home at Sunbird Nkopola Leisure Centre, after the initial venue became inaccessible following a knock-on effect from earlier schedule changes.

"We have relocated the Sand Music Festival from Sunbird Nkopola Leisure Centre to Kingfisher Inn," organisers announced. "Same unforgettable music and experience. Mark your calendars and see you at Kingfisher Inn."

The venue switch comes hot on the heels of an earlier shake-up, with the festival's dates already having been pushed back from September 25-28 to October 23-25.

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Impakt Events Management lead coordinator Yamikani Chinguwo admitted the decision to relocate had not been an easy one, but was ultimately necessary to sidestep a looming logistical nightmare.

"After we changed the dates, the event was crashing with other functions at the same venue," he explained. "We tried to explore all remedies, but in the end we felt shifting the venue was a safer option for us as organisers and our target audience."

But Chinguwo was quick to reassure worried festival-goers that the sudden switch shouldn't dampen spirits, insisting the new venue actually comes with some serious perks of its own.

"This new venue gives us a greater chance to have Malawian-owned bars and food stalls on site. It has a wider area for camping and a huge compound capable of accommodating all cars inside the perimeter of the venue. That means issues of security are sorted," he said.

Organisers are now urging fans to take note of both the new dates and new location as final preparations continue ahead of what they insist will still be an unforgettable weekend of music and entertainment.