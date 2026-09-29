Angola: Lecturer Explains Role of Scientific Research As an Important Tool for Banking

Luanda — The university lecturer Zinho Manuel considered on Monday (28), in Luanda, that scientific research through academia allows the Angola Central Bank (BNA) to anticipate risks and test the institution's solutions.

The lecturer was speaking during the awards ceremony for the winning papers of the 1st Edition of the Technical-Scientific Conference promoted by the central bank, in his capacity as head of the jury team.

According to Zinho Manuel, the scientific research carried out within this framework will expand the capacity to understand phenomena and substantiate BNA's decisions.

For him, the Technical-Scientific Conference represents an opportunity to bring the knowledge produced in universities closer to the concrete needs of the banking institution and the country.

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He also considered the BNA's initiative to promote these conferences alongside Angolan institutions to be positive.

In this relationship, he continued, the central bank offers academia a concrete field of research where knowledge can be confronted with the real challenges of the Angolan economy and financial system.

In his view, investing in scientific research focused on BNA's mission is to ensure the resilience of the financial system, economic stability, and Angola's sustainable development.

He emphasized that the papers were evaluated according to previously established criteria, with particular attention to objectivity, relevance of the topic, scientific methodology, layout quality, rigor of technical financial language, consistency of argumentation, content merit, and quality of bibliographic sources, among others.

The winners of the 1st Edition of the BNA Technical-Scientific Conference were students Israel Vambunu and Salomão Ferreira from the Higher Institute of Administration and Finance (ISAF).

This initiative is part of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the BNA, to be marked on Nov 5 of the current year, with the aim of promoting the initiation of scientific research among penultimate- and final-year university students or technical-vocational higher education students in Angolan institutions, focusing on areas related to the central bank's mission.

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