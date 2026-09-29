Angola: Government Evaluates Measures for Pescangola's Financial Recovery

Luanda — The Angolan government recently conducted an assessment of the economic, financial and operational situation of the Public Fishing Company of Angola (Pescangola EP), with the aim of promoting its recovery and sustainability.

The assessment was conducted by the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources and the Institute for the Management of State Assets and Holdings (IGAPE) during a meeting chaired by the head of the Ministry.

According to information ANGOP had access to, the meeting served to assess the company's key financial, operational and management challenges. It was also possible to highlight the need to deepen the diagnosis of the situation, evaluate the measures already adopted, and identify solutions for its recovery and sustainability.

During the meeting, issues related to cost rationalization, financial responsibility, operational efficiency, assets and production capacity, as well as the main obstacles to the company's normal operations, were addressed.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The meeting participants concluded by reinforcing the need for greater coordination among the Ministry, Pescangola, IGAPE, and the consultants.

According to the statement, this coordination aims to consolidate a financial and operational stabilization program featuring concrete measures, as well as clearly defined priorities and responsibilities.

The secretary of State for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Victor Chilamba, along with Pescangola administrators and consultants, among others attended the meeting. AMC/QCB/MRA/jmc