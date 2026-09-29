Nigeria: Trending - 'I Started Casting Out Demons At 18 Years, That's Why Fighting Insecurity Isn't New to Me' - Okpebholo

29 September 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Friday Omosola

The governor said he believes Edo State will be safe.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has sparked reactions on social media with a remark that he used to cast out demons as a teenager, and therefore he was prepared to tackle the security challenges in the state.

Mr Okpebholo made the remark during a church service at The Votage Church (Voice of This Age) in Benin City, Edo State, on Sunday, where he spoke about the security challenges confronting the country.

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In the now-viral video, Mr Okpebholo said his early experiences shaped his understanding of the challenges facing young people, particularly cultism.

"When I see young ones standing in the presence of God, I remember that at 17 and 18 years, I had also started casting out demons. So fighting insecurities, especially cultism, isn't a new thing to me; it's something that has been happening," Mr Okpebholo said.

"I remember Archbishop Idahosa. He was confronted by witches, and the witches said, 'You'll die.' He said, 'When?' They said, 'Tomorrow.' And he said, 'I'll see you the day after tomorrow.' So for that reason, I don't believe anybody will die here, in Jesus' name. And I believe Edo will be safe."

The governor called on Nigerians to keep praying for Edo State and the country under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

"The work we are doing isn't an easy one," he added.

Commitment

In a statement posted on his X page after the service, Mr Okpebholo reflected on the gathering, describing it as a special occasion marked by thanksgiving, fellowship and prayer.

He said his administration, guided by humility, purpose and dedication, would continue to focus on service to the people.

"Together, we prayed for the continued peace and protection of Edo State, wisdom and strength for those entrusted with leadership, and God's blessings upon our people and families.

"As a government, we remain committed to serving our people with humility, purpose and dedication. I believe that beyond our efforts, we must continue to seek God's guidance and commit Edo State into His hands," the governor said.

Mr Okpebholo also asked God to keep protecting the people, strengthen communities and bless the state with enduring peace and prosperity.

Honour

The Votage Church described the governor's visit on Sunday as a memorable occasion that left the congregation with more than just memories.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the church said it was honoured to host Mr Okpebholo and prayed for God's guidance for the state and his administration.

"We spent time in God's presence, interceding for the peace and prosperity of our state. It was a powerful reminder that true leadership is anchored in humility and dependence on God," the church said.

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