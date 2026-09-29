Angola: Ggpen and Anyconnect Boost Connectivity Via '2africa'

Luanda — Connectivity for the "Conecta Angola" initiative has been bolstered by the National Space Program Management Office (GGPEN) and Anyconnect through a connection to the international "2Africa" submarine cable, with support from UNITEL.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in handling the Internet traffic generated by Conecta Angola, according to a press release sent to ANGOP Monday (28).

The document states that this connectivity addresses the growing demand for Internet services among the communities, startups, and entrepreneurs benefiting from the project.

Integrating 2Africa with the hub that supports Conecta Angola services creates a complementary relationship between space-based and submarine infrastructure.

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The statement highlights that traffic from VSAT terminals installed across the country is transmitted via ANGOSAT-2 to the hub and subsequently routed to national and international Internet networks. In practical terms, ANGOSAT-2 ensures coverage and brings Internet access to various locations including areas beyond the reach of traditional networks while the 2Africa connection enhances the capacity to route traffic to content, platforms, and services available on international networks.

Spanning approximately 45,000 kilometers, with a presence in over 30 countries and a design capacity of up to 180 terabits per second on its main segments, 2Africa stands as one of the world's largest submarine telecommunications infrastructures, interconnecting Africa with other regions.

For Conecta Angola users, this development will allow the service to keep pace with rising demand by providing greater Internet capacity, scalability, stability, and availability. Diversifying international routes also contributes to increasing network resilience and reducing risks associated with failures or congestion in other infrastructure.

In Angola, the connection leverages UNITEL's infrastructure including the 2Africa landing station in Cacuaco thereby strengthening the country's integration into major international telecommunications networks. "The initiative demonstrates the importance of cooperation among GGPEN, ANYCONNECT, UNITEL, and other partners in building connectivity infrastructure that combines satellite, terrestrial networks, and subsea cables to deliver an increasingly robust service," the statement reads.

It adds that, beyond simply increasing network capacity, this enhancement creates better conditions for the growth of *Conecta Angola*, the expansion of startups and digital services, and greater citizen access to opportunities offered by the digital economy. "ANGOSAT-2 brings communities closer together.

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2Africa strengthens the connection to the world.

Conecta Angola unites the two to connect more of Angola," the document highlights. HM/QCB/TED/jmc