Ethiopia: From Battle Lines to Common Ground - Conflict-Resolution Strategy for Ethiopia's Political Elites

opinion

Addis Abeba — In less than a decade, Ethiopia has reached another critical moment in its political history. On September 20, seven Ethiopian opposition and armed groups announced the formation of the Ethiopian Peoples' Forces Alliance for Survival. The alliance brings together organizations from different parts of the country, including groups that previously fought on opposing sides of the 2020-2022 war in Tigray. Its stated objective is to remove the Prosperity Party-led government and establish an inclusive transitional government. Whether one agrees with that objective or not, the development deserves serious attention.

Discover moreLocal NewsNewspapersWar & Conflict When organizations with different histories, regional bases, grievances, and political agendas find sufficient common ground to form an alliance, the important question is not simply what they are demanding. The more important question is why their interests have converged and what that convergence tells us about Ethiopia's unresolved political conflicts.

Start with what is possible

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A common mistake in conflict resolution is trying to solve the hardest questions first. When trust is low, immediately confronting issues of power, territory, identity, sovereignty, constitutional arrangements, and political control can turn negotiation into another arena for confrontation. A more constructive approach is to begin with what is possible. The new alliance has, at least in one important respect, demonstrated that possibility by bringing together organizations with different political histories and regional bases, including former adversaries. Their differences have not disappeared, but their ability to find common ground demonstrates that political differences do not necessarily have to prevent dialogue.

Political commentary subscription This distinction becomes especially important when separating positions from interests. A demand for autonomy, territorial authority, constitutional reform, or greater political representation is a political position. Beneath such positions, however, may lie deeper interests involving security, political inclusion, identity, local authority, economic opportunity, recognition, or protection from perceived threats. If political actors negotiate only over positions, politics can become a zero-sum contest in which one side must win and another must lose. But when negotiators examine the interests beneath those positions, new possibilities can emerge. Conflict resolution does not require political actors to pretend that their differences do not exist; it requires them to understand those differences well enough to create a political space where they can be negotiated rather than fought over.

Ethiopia's conflicts have different roots

Ethiopia's political conflicts have different histories and causes. Territorial disagreements, federal-regional relations, political representation, security concerns, economic interests, historical grievances, and questions of identity have developed differently across the country and cannot necessarily be addressed through a single formula. Addis Standard's reporting on Ethiopia's national dialogue process illustrates both the scale of the effort to identify national issues and the disagreements surrounding inclusivity. The new alliance should therefore not be viewed exclusively through a military lens; it is also a political signal.

Regional political updates Seven organizations with different histories have found enough common ground to cooperate around a shared objective. That development does not, by itself, determine Ethiopia's political future, but it raises a fundamental question: What political mechanisms exist for Ethiopia's competing interests to be negotiated before they become armed confrontations?

Political disagreements must have credible political channels through which they can be expressed, negotiated, and resolved."History Discover moreTravel Guides & TraveloguesInternational relations analysispoliticalNewsCity & Local GuidesBreaking news alertspoliticsAddis Ababa travel guidePolitical commentary subscriptionnews

That question extends beyond the alliance itself. It concerns the government, political parties, opposition movements, armed organizations, civil society, community leaders, and other stakeholders who have a role in Ethiopia's political future. Ethiopia needs a broad, credible, and structured dialogue process capable of engaging significant political actors both inside and outside formal institutions. Such dialogue does not require agreement on everything. It requires agreement on something more fundamental: political disagreements must have credible political channels through which they can be expressed, negotiated, and resolved. The National Election Board of Ethiopia's documented experience with political-party dialogue provides one institutional example of structured political discussion and agreed rules of engagement.

Message to the political leadership

Ethiopia does not lack political actors, political ideas, or political grievances. What remains insufficient is the trust and institutional capacity needed to transform competing interests into sustained political dialogue. The recent alliance should therefore be understood as more than another political development. It illustrates what can happen when unresolved grievances accumulate and previously separate political interests begin to converge. Political problems rarely become easier simply because they are ignored; they tend to become more interconnected, and once they become interconnected, they can become considerably more difficult and costly to resolve.

Political commentary subscription For Ethiopia's political leadership, the challenge is therefore not simply how to respond to one particular alliance, but how to address the broader conditions that allow political grievances to accumulate without credible channels for peaceful resolution. Political actors may disagree fundamentally over the country's political structure, the distribution of power, regional authority, constitutional arrangements, or the direction of the state. Those disagreements are real and cannot be wished away. But disagreement itself does not have to lead inevitably to confrontation if there are credible institutions and processes through which competing interests can be negotiated.

Magazines First things first

Ethiopia needs a conflict-resolution strategy that moves in sequence. The objective should not be to avoid difficult questions but to create the conditions in which those difficult questions can actually be negotiated. That means beginning with communication, de-escalation, confidence-building, inclusion, and credible mechanisms for political negotiation before attempting to resolve the most contentious questions of power, territory, identity, constitutional arrangements, and political authority.

The logic of sequencing is consistent with Ethiopia's own recent peace experience. The African Union's documentation of the 2022 peace process describes the AU-led talks as an effort to support the parties in finding a political solution, while later AU statements have continued to emphasize dialogue, confidence-building, and implementation of the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement. Addis Standard's reporting on the Pretoria agreement and its unresolved implementation issues likewise provides context for why political dialogue remains relevant after the cessation of large-scale hostilities.

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History The choice is not necessarily between agreeing immediately and continuing confrontation. There is another possibility: create the conditions for meaningful dialogue first, then negotiate the hardest questions. Ethiopia may not be able to resolve all of its political differences today, but it can begin by creating a political process through which those differences can be addressed without becoming another cycle of conflict. That may be the first agreement Ethiopia's political actors need to pursue. AS

Editor's Note: Lens is an independent political commentator whose work focuses on political dialogue, conflict resolution, governance, peacebuilding, and public-interest issues in Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa. The author publishes under a pen name for personal and professional privacy.

Disclaimer: This article is an independent political analysis intended to contribute to public discussion. It does not represent or endorse the Ethiopian government, the Prosperity Party, the Ethiopian Peoples' Forces Alliance for Survival, its member organizations, or any other political actor. The views expressed are solely those of the author and are intended to encourage peaceful dialogue, conflict prevention, and nonviolent approaches to Ethiopia's political disputes.