Nigeria: Obidient Movement Queries INEC's Proposed Deployment of Ai for 2027 Elections

29 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Obidient Movement has questioned the proposed deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the 2027 elections by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠movement, in a statement issued by its Worldwide Coordinator, Dr Yunusa Tanko, said that the commission had yet to sufficiently explain how the technology would work.

Tanko also expressed concerns over the commission's credibility, transparency, secrecy and the electoral processes.

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He called on INEC to explain the problems the proposed technology was intended to address and the safeguards to prevent its abuse.

According to him, technology is not the fundamental challenge confronting Nigeria's electoral system, but issues of transparency, institutional independence and accountability.

The coordinator expressed concern over the continued involvement of the commission's ICT leadership in preparations for the 2027 elections.

He alleged that officials involved in the management of the commission's ICT systems during the 2023 elections still remained in critical positions ahead of the 2027 polls.

Tanko said INEC should provide Nigerians with a comprehensive plan for the 2027 elections, including details of the technologies, procedures and safeguards to be deployed.

He also called for transparent and verifiable transmission of results to ensure that votes recorded at polling units were accurately reflected in the final results.

Tanko urged INEC to subject its proposed AI systems to independent testing and public scrutiny before deployment.

He further called for measures to guarantee the independence of the commission's ICT leadership and strengthen public confidence in the electoral process.

He urged the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, to ensure that the commission's processes remained transparent and credible.(

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