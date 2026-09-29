Uganda: Excessive Bleeding After Childbirth: Why Nutrition Matters

opinion

Prevent! Recognise! Respond! Save lives

Childbirth should be a moment of celebration, but for some women, it can quickly become a medical emergency because of excessive bleeding after delivery.

This condition, known as postpartum haemorrhage, PPH, is one of the major causes of maternal death worldwide. PPH can occur for several reasons, including failure of the uterus to contract properly, tears in the birth canal, retained placenta, abnormal placentation and problems with blood clotting.

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While postpartum haemorrhage is primarily an obstetric emergency requiring immediate medical treatment, the conversation about preventing its consequences should begin much earlier, even before pregnancy.

Preconception nutrition matters

A woman does not begin building her nutritional reserves on the day she becomes pregnant. Her nutritional status before conception can influence how well she enters pregnancy, how she meets the increased nutritional demands of pregnancy and how much physiological reserve she has when faced with complications such as blood loss.

One of the most important links between nutrition and postpartum haemorrhage is anaemia.

Anaemia occurs when the body does not have enough healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin to adequately carry oxygen to tissues. Poor intake or absorption of nutrients such as iron, folate and vitamin B12 can contribute to nutritional anaemia.

This becomes particularly important during pregnancy because the body's nutritional requirements increase. Blood volume expands, the placenta develops and the growing baby requires nutrients for growth and development.

A woman who enters pregnancy with depleted iron or other nutrient stores may therefore be more vulnerable to developing or worsening anaemia.

The concern is particularly significant when severe anaemia is present before delivery. A woman with adequate haemoglobin may have greater physiological reserve to tolerate some blood loss, whereas a woman who is already severely anaemic may become critically ill more quickly when significant bleeding occurs.

Maternal anaemia is associated with an increased risk of postpartum haemorrhage, particularly when the anaemia is severe. However, this relationship should be understood correctly.

Malnutrition does not directly cause every case of PPH. A well nourished woman can still experience postpartum haemorrhage because PPH has multiple obstetric causes. Rather, poor nutritional status and anaemia can increase vulnerability and make the effects of blood loss more severe.

This is why the theme, "Prevent! Recognise! Respond! Save lives," is important.

Prevent, start before pregnancy

Prevention should begin before conception.

Women of reproductive age need access to adequate, diverse and nutritious diets long before pregnancy occurs. Preconception nutrition provides an opportunity to identify and address anaemia, undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and other nutritional problems before the demands of pregnancy begin.

Families should support women to consume nutrient dense local foods such as beans, peas, groundnuts, eggs, fish, lean meats, milk, dark green leafy vegetables, fruits and whole grains.

Iron rich foods are particularly important, while folate and vitamin B12 are also essential for healthy blood formation.

Vitamin C rich fruits and vegetables can complement meals and enhance absorption of iron from plant based foods. Where recommended by health professionals, iron and folic acid supplementation should also be part of appropriate antenatal care.

Recognise, do not ignore anaemia

Anaemia should not be dismissed as simply being "normal during pregnancy."

Pregnant women should attend antenatal care, where haemoglobin and other relevant indicators can be assessed and appropriate treatment provided.

Women and families should also recognise warning signs of severe anaemia, including unusual tiredness, weakness, dizziness, breathlessness, paleness and reduced ability to perform normal activities.

These symptoms require medical assessment rather than self treatment.

Respond, PPH is an emergency

When a woman is bleeding heavily after childbirth, food is not the emergency treatment.

She requires rapid assessment and urgent obstetric care.

Medical teams may need to use medicines, fluids, blood transfusion, procedures or surgery depending on the cause and severity of the bleeding. The priority is to stop the bleeding and save the mother's life.

Nutrition becomes particularly important alongside medical management and during recovery.

A woman who has experienced significant blood loss may develop or worsen anaemia and may require iron treatment or other interventions according to clinical assessment.

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After delivery, families should remember that the mother also needs to be fed and cared for. Recovery requires adequate energy, protein, fluids, iron and other micronutrients.

Meals can include locally available foods such as beans, groundnuts, eggs, fish, lean meat, milk, green vegetables, fruits and whole grains.

Postpartum haemorrhage can become life threatening within a short time. We should therefore not wait until a woman is in the delivery room to start thinking about her nutritional health.

Preconception nutrition is an investment in a safer pregnancy. Pregnancy nutrition is an investment in maternal resilience, and timely emergency response can save a mother's life.

Under the theme, "Prevent! Recognise! Respond! Save lives," let us broaden the conversation about postpartum haemorrhage beyond the delivery room.

Every woman deserves the opportunity to enter pregnancy well nourished, every pregnant woman deserves quality antenatal care, and every woman experiencing excessive bleeding deserves immediate emergency treatment.

Kamara is a nutritionist at Bwindi Community Hospital