Uganda: Ardhi Mobilises Traders, Volunteers to Clean Nakawa Market

More than 100 volunteers and traders joined a National Cleaning Day exercise at Nakawa Market in Kampala, with ARDHI calling for greater involvement of businesses and institutions in keeping public spaces clean.

More than 100 people, the majority of them traders, participated in a cleaning exercise at Nakawa Market in Kampala on Saturday as part of National Cleaning Day activities.

The exercise was led by the Agency for Research, Development, Health and Innovation (ARDHI), whose team arrived at the market at about 7am with more than 40 volunteers.

The volunteers were later joined by market traders who temporarily put aside their businesses to take part in sweeping and clearing the market.

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The exercise was supported by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the Nakawa Market Authority and its leaders, as well as the Uganda Police Force.

ARDHI Executive Director, Eng. Dr Peter Byamugisha, said maintaining clean workplaces should be treated as a shared responsibility.

"Keeping our places of work clean is a collective responsibility," Byamugisha said.

He said National Cleaning Day provides an opportunity to remind communities and businesses about the importance of maintaining clean environments for public health and businesses.

ARDHI Country Director Counsel Nassir Mwanje called on other organisations to incorporate community cleaning activities into their corporate social responsibility programmes.

Mwanje said maintaining clean cities, towns and villages should not be left to KCCA and other local authorities, but should involve government agencies, private institutions and communities.

He said the participation of traders and volunteers at Nakawa Market demonstrated how cleaning activities can bring people together around a common cause.

ARDHI said it plans to participate in similar cleaning activities in other markets across the country.

The organisation also said waste management is one of its core areas of focus and that it is developing smart bins intended to improve waste collection and monitoring in busy public spaces, including markets.

The organisation said the bins are designed to make waste collection more efficient while improving monitoring of waste in public areas.

ARDHI thanked KCCA, the Nakawa Market Authority and its leadership, the Uganda Police Force, National Cleaning Day organisers, traders and volunteers who participated in the exercise.