Nigeria: Reps Demand Urgent Rescue of 116 Abducted Schoolchildren, Others in Borno

Abuja — The House of Representatives has called for intensified and coordinated security operations to secure the immediate and safe release of 116 schoolchildren abducted in different communities in Borno State, alongside other victims still in captivity.

The call followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Midala Balami on the floor of the House, drawing attention to the prolonged captivity of the victims abducted in Mussa, Lassa and along the Buratai-Maiduguri Road.

Balami recalled that 44 schoolchildren were abducted from Mussa on May 15, 2026, alongside 36 other persons in Mussa and along the Buratai-Maiduguri Road.

He further recalled the subsequent abduction of 36 students and two teachers in Lassa Ward, Askira-Uba Local Government Area.

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According to him, the 44 schoolchildren abducted from Mussa had spent more than 138 days in captivity as of the date of the motion, while the 36 schoolchildren abducted from Lassa had spent more than 70 days in captivity.

He added that other persons abducted along the Buratai-Maiduguri Road had remained in captivity for more than 160 days.

Balami said the prolonged captivity had subjected the victims' families and affected communities to "unbearable emotional distress, uncertainty and fear," stressing the need for urgent and decisive action to secure their release.

He said the continued captivity posed a serious threat to the lives, safety, education and fundamental rights of the victims, while the affected communities remained vulnerable to further attacks and abductions.

The lawmaker acknowledged the efforts of security agencies, local authorities, traditional institutions and community members involved in the search-and-rescue operations, but called for such efforts to be "substantially intensified, better coordinated and sustained" until all the victims are rescued.

The House consequently urged relevant security agencies to intensify and sustain search-and-rescue operations aimed at securing the immediate and safe release of the 116 abducted schoolchildren and all other persons being held captive.

It also called for enhanced intelligence gathering, information sharing and inter-agency coordination among the Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force, intelligence services and other relevant agencies to locate the victims and apprehend those responsible for the abductions.

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The lawmakers further urged security agencies to strengthen security along the Buratai-Maiduguri Road, Mussa, Lassa and other identified vulnerable communities and routes through increased patrols, intelligence-led operations and appropriate security checkpoints.

The House also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to deploy relief materials as well as medical and psychological support to affected families and community members.

The motion followed an earlier resolution of the House on May 15 calling for urgent action towards the rescue of the 44 schoolchildren abducted from Mussa.

Balami warned that any further delay in securing the victims' release could expose them to additional danger and deepen the trauma already suffered by their families and communities.