Uganda: Museveni - Uganda Must 'Jealously' Guard Its Culture and Indigenous Knowledge

President Yoweri Museveni has paid tribute to the late King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, praising his contribution to Tooro and calling on cultural leaders to strengthen traditional institutions and preserve indigenous knowledge.

He made the remarks during the coronation of Oyo's successor Nyabongo I at Karuzika Palace in Kabarole District western Uganda.

Museveni said he was particularly moved to discover a letter written to him by the late king on June 15, 2026, which he found while going through his documents a day after the monarch was buried.

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The letter, according to Museveni, expressed King Oyo's appreciation for several matters, including the appointment of ministers from Tooro.

"I want to salute the memory of King Oyo for the wonderful work he did," Museveni said, recalling the letter.

The President also congratulated Oyo's successor, His Highness Nyabongo, saying he had followed his public appearances in the media and was confident he would perform well in his new role.

"I also congratulate His Highness Nyabongo. I have been watching him on the news and he is a good newsreader. I am sure he will do a good job," Museveni said.

Museveni calls for revival of traditional marriage practices

Turning to wider cultural and social issues, Museveni urged Uganda's cultural leaders to take a more active role in addressing marriage and family life, arguing that traditional systems had provided clearer social structures and helped maintain order.

"I call upon our cultural leaders to thoroughly address the institution of marriage and promote responsible family life," he said.

Museveni argued that Uganda could draw lessons from traditional marriage practices, which he said provided clearer expectations around family formation and social responsibility.

"We must go back to our traditional ways of conducting marriages, which provided clarity and helped maintain social order," he said.

The President linked the issue to public health concerns, particularly the prevalence of HIV in Western Uganda and the wider region.

"We are facing serious challenges, including the prevalence of HIV in this part of the country and Western Uganda," he said.

He contrasted this with Karamoja, saying the region had maintained stronger cultural practices around marriage and had a lower HIV prevalence.

Protecting indigenous knowledge

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Museveni also called for greater protection of Uganda's languages, cultural practices and indigenous scientific knowledge, warning that valuable local knowledge was gradually disappearing.

"We must also guard our language, culture and indigenous science jealously. Our local knowledge is disappearing," he said.

He cited the preservation of Ankole longhorn cattle as an example of his efforts to protect indigenous heritage despite resistance from some modern veterinary experts.

"I have personally insisted on preserving the Ankole long horned cattle, despite discouragement from some modern veterinary scientists," Museveni said.

The President said he had even sold some of the cattle to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, joking that South Africans now claim the breed as their own.

"I sold some to President Ramaphosa, and now South Africans claim they are theirs!" he said.

Museveni said Uganda's indigenous knowledge extends beyond livestock to include traditional crafts, cultural practices and other forms of local expertise.

"We must preserve our indigenous science, crafts, cultural practices and heritage. These are important for our identity and our survival," he said.

His remarks place the preservation of cultural heritage alongside social development and public health, while highlighting the role of traditional institutions in maintaining community values and passing indigenous knowledge to future generations.