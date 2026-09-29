Gambia: Alkalo of Bijilo Testifies in Voter Registration Objection Case

The Alkalo of Bijilo, Sulayman Jatta, on Monday testified in a voter registration objection case involving objector Bubacarr Jaiteh and objectee Alpha Omar Jallow before Magistrate Mam Samba Jallow at the Brusubi Revising Court.

Counsel Ya Kumba Jaiteh represented the objector. An objector is the person who challenges the voter registration of another, while the objectee is the person whose registration is being challenged. Jatta told the court that he lives in Bijilo and works as an operator at the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC). He said he became the Alkalo of Bijilo in 2015 and had travelled outside The Gambia several years ago.

During examination by Counsel Jaiteh, Jatta explained that he issues Alkalo attestations to people who do not have birth certificates, national identity cards or passports. Asked about the basis for issuing such attestations, Jatta said they are issued to Gambian citizens and people who were born and reside in The Gambia. He, however, clarified that his authority to attest is limited to people residing within his community.

Jatta also told the court that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has its own procedures concerning people residing in a particular area. He said that when determining whether someone is Gambian, he would ordinarily rely on a personal interview and information provided by people who claimed to know the individual.

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Counsel Jaiteh asked Jatta whether he knew the objectee, Alpha Omar Jallow. The witness said he did not.

Jatta told the court that IEC officials were involved in the attestation process. According to him, IEC officials would interview applicants and issue an attestation when they were satisfied with the information provided.

He said his role was primarily to provide the Alkalo's stamp and that he was expected to consult IEC officials before objecting to an applicant. Jatta added that the IEC officials interviewed Jallow and that his own role was limited to stamping the attestation form. According to the witness, Jallow brought the attestation form from the IEC after being interviewed by officials.

Jatta told the court that he did not personally interview Jallow or verify the information contained in the form. He said he simply stamped the attestation without checking Jallow's details or questioning him.

Counsel Jaiteh applied to tender Jallow's attestation form and claimant form into evidence. The court admitted both documents and marked them as exhibits.

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While examining the documents, Jatta told the court that the two forms contained different places of birth for Jallow. He said one document indicated Kanifing, while the other indicated Bijilo. The witness was also questioned about the accuracy of the information Jallow provided about his place of birth.

Although Jatta said he had not personally verified the information, he told the court that he was satisfied that Jallow was Gambian. He explained that his belief was largely based on the fact that Jallow had been interviewed by IEC officials. Jatta also said he could not recall Jallow presenting any supporting documents during the process.

During further questioning, Counsel Jaiteh asked Jatta how he determines whether someone is Gambian. The witness responded that a Gambian is someone who is born in the country.

Asked whether he knew if Jallow was Gambian, Jatta said his understanding was based on what Jallow had told the authorities -- that he was born in The Gambia. He also referred to the attestation, which indicated Bijilo as Jallow's place of birth. However, Jatta acknowledged that he did not know Jallow's parents and could not confirm whether they were Gambian. The witness again said he could not personally remember Jallow.

"I cannot remember Alpha Omar Jallow," Jatta told the court.

Jatta further confirmed that he did not know the objectee well and could not independently establish whether Jallow's parents were Gambian or whether Jallow himself was Gambian.

The court also heard that Jatta's involvement in the attestation process was limited to stamping the document after the IEC interview.

The case was adjourned to 1 October 2026 at 9.30 am for cross-examination.