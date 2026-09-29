Gambia: Drivers in Soma Raise Alarm Over Fuel Costs, Senegambia Bridge Toll

Commercial drivers in Soma have raised concerns over rising fuel prices, the cost of crossing the Senegambia Bridge and what they describe as unequal treatment of different types of public transport vehicles.

Drivers who spoke to Hilltop FM said the rising cost of operating their vehicles is leaving them with little money after meeting their daily expenses.

Malal Jallow, a seven-seater driver who operates between Soma in the Lower River Region and Farafenni in the North Bank Region, said the cost of crossing the bridge was particularly difficult for smaller vehicles.

"We the 7 seater drivers are paying equal price with 14 passenger vehicles at the toll booth. I think that should be considered very well," Jallow said.

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He also pointed to the condition of the road between Bamba Tenda and Yelli Tenda as another challenge facing drivers.

"Secondly, we don't have good roads between Bamba Tenda and Yelli Tenda. Let them just help us with the fuel, and the bridge charges of D200 are too expensive," he said.

Jallow said many passengers were unaware that the D200 bridge charge applied to each crossing rather than being a once-a-day payment.

"Even the customers are caught off guard when they notice the D200 fee is not once a day but at every crossing," he said. "That's why customers don't complain because they understand the amount we are required to pay at the bridge is huge."

The Senegambia Bridge connects The Gambia's north and south banks and has become an important transport link between the two sides of the country.

In October 2024, Africa50 officially assumed operations of the bridge under an asset recycling programme.

At the time, the Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy K. M. Keita, said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership with Africa50 to unlock the full economic potential of the Senegambia Bridge via this innovative asset recycling programme."

For drivers, however, the cost of using the bridge remains a concern. Momodou Jallow, a sprinter van driver, also pointed to the D200 crossing fee and the rising cost of fuel. He said 20 litres of diesel currently costs D2,400, adding that checkpoints and what he described as inconsistent enforcement of overloading rules were adding to their difficulties.

"Our challenges are many, and the conditions are worsened by the unequal treatment of the vans and bus services by the police officers who often park them for overload while allowing the buses to fill up beyond their capacity," he said.

Jallow said competition with buses was also making it difficult for van drivers to maintain a fixed fare.

"We don't have fixed fare rates because we are facing tough competition with the buses, which charge less due to carrying a significant number of passengers, both seated and standing, while we can't do the same," he said.

He added: "Even if we carry five passengers in rows, people will report us to the police for overload. As citizens, why are we treated differently from the buses when we all operate in the transport sector?"

Jallow said the rising cost of running a vehicle was leaving many drivers struggling to meet basic household needs.

"The reality of their daily life is surviving from hand to mouth," he said.

"We want the government to know the costly price of fuel is making our job difficult to the point that the little profit we have goes straight into essential household needs and feeding, leaving us with no savings."

The concerns have drawn a response from the President of the General Transport Union, Omar Ceesay, who said the union would engage the government and Africa50 over the bridge tariff.

Ceesay said the union had previously met with Africa50 and government representatives to discuss the cost of crossing the bridge.

"Earlier this year, we had a meeting with them, Africa50, alongside government, and they declared they intended to increase the fee from D200, citing lack of profit and even telling us they had government approval," he said.

"But we insisted instead it should be reduced from D200 because many transporters were also complaining that the D200 price tag was expensive."

Ceesay said he did not have clear information about the terms of the government's agreement with Africa50 but said the union would continue to push for a lower tariff.

"I don't have clear information about the terms and conditions of the government's contract with Africa50, but the union will always advocate for a reduced price structure that will not affect the economy and is in line with national interest," he said.

He also referred to changes made to the bridge's payment system.

"Despite Africa50 digitalising their system with new technologies to reduce human interference, we are hopeful the government will succeed in the upcoming discussion to achieve the plight of the union, just as they did in 2024 until the tariff was reduced," Ceesay said.

He added: "I don't know what's in the contract."

Ceesay also addressed complaints from drivers about the enforcement of overloading rules.

He said different categories of public transport operate under different conditions and that the police, rather than the union, should determine whether a vehicle is overloaded.

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"You know transport have different modalities and mass transport is different from small transportation," he said.

"Of course, each bus has a capacity it registered with government, so only the police, not the GTU, can determine whether a bus is overloaded or not based on its capacity."

Ceesay said some buses were designed to carry standing passengers in urban areas, while the rules were different for long-distance transport.

"There are vehicles that are built to accommodate passengers to stand in what is called city transportation, but in terms of international transport, it is allowed for passengers in the bus to stand," he said.

He later drew a distinction between urban and long-distance services.

"When it comes to international best practices within Kombo or urban areas, the law allows buses to have passengers standing. There are buses designed for that. But for long distance, it is not allowed because it has risk factors," Ceesay said.

He said the rules should apply to all operators.

"The law must not have selective justice or segregation. Whether it is a GTSC driver or any driver found wanting, they should face the full force of the law because it will amount to an offence against the Motor Traffic Act, and no one is above the law," he said.