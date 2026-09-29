Gambia: Government Signs $14m Contract to Extend Electricity to 241 Communities in Crr, Urr

The Government of The Gambia, through the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), on Friday, 25 September 2026, signed a $14 million contract under the Additional Rural Electrification Project to extend electricity to 241 communities in Central River Region (CRR) and Upper River Region (URR).

The signing ceremony, attended by senior officials of the Ministry, NAWEC, and the contractors, was presided over by the Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines, Honourable Nani Juwara.

Held at the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines in Brusubi, the project followed historic progress in February 2026 when the government inaugurated access projects covering over 700 communities nationwide under JAM, JEEP and ECOREEP projects, supported by the World Bank, European Union, EIB and African Development Bank, as well as ECOWAS.

This project, according to the ministry, marks another milestone towards achieving Universal Electricity Access by 2027, ahead of the 2030 global target.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking on behalf of NAWEC, the Deputy Managing Director, Mr Momodou Lamin Sompo Ceesay, said: "With a total envelope of approximately $14 million through international competitive bidding, awarded to the lowest responsive bidders, Alpha TND and Power Factor, these projects will extend electricity across the CRR and the URR, involving approximately 377 kilometres of MV lines and 219 distribution transformers in 241 communities."

"Together with the contracts being signed today, these investments are positioning The Gambia among the leading countries in West Africa in the drive towards universal access," he said.

Ceesay warned that expanding access must go hand in hand with generation.

"However, expanding access must go hand in hand with ensuring adequate generation and reliable supply," he stressed. "As more communities and customers are connected, NAWEC is engaging government and other partners to increase local generation, reinforce the transmission and distribution network, improve system reliability and strengthen the security of supply."

"We are fully aware of the concerns and expectations of our customers. We hear you, and we therefore call for your continued patience, understanding and cooperation as we work to meet the country's rapidly growing demand," DMD Ceesay added, assuring: "As the national electricity and water utility, NAWEC will not relent in improving its performance, strengthening its systems and planning for the future. Our responsibility goes beyond providing electricity and water."

Lot 1 of the project is contracted to Alpha TND Ltd, which is expected to construct about 223km MV lines and 165km LV lines benefiting 148 communities in CRR - including Lower and Upper Fuladu, Sami, Niani, Nyamina East and West.

Project Manager of Alpha TND, Mr Animesh, assured of his company's commitment to quality and timely delivery.

"We always strive to believe in delivering quality and on-time delivery. With all the cooperation from the Government of The Gambia and NAWEC PIU, we are very hopeful to complete this project in the stipulated time," he said.

Lot 2 of the project is contracted to Power Factor Ltd, which is expected to work on constructing MV and LV distribution networks, poles, distribution transformers, stringing of conductors and aerial bundled cables serving 93 communities in URR - including Sandu, Wuli, Tumana, Kantora, Basse and Jimara.

Mr Eluwore Leke James, In-Country Coordinator of Power Factor, described the project as more than the construction of electrical infrastructure, saying, "It is about connecting communities, supporting businesses, improving education and healthcare, creating opportunities.

He assured that the company will mobilise its project team, engage beneficiary communities and advance engineering and procurement immediately.

Delivering his keynote address, the Minister, Honourable Nani Juwara, said the project is 100% financed by the Government of The Gambia from the national budget.

"This project is 100% funded by the Gambia government through our national budget," he said. "During the inauguration of the 719 electrified communities countrywide in February 2026, our people in these regions made a clear request to His Excellency, the President, not to leave them behind. And today the President is fulfilling his promise.

The Minister recalled that just last Friday the government signed another contract with TBEA through Chinese support to electrify over 40 communities in the Greater Banjul Area, and announced that the government has secured an additional $50 million from the World Bank to cover the rest of the un-electrified communities nationwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The contract duration is 18 months, but our expectation is that all construction work should be completed within 12 months. That's our expectation, and we urge the contractors to make sure our people see the poles and the lines are erected, and we make sure they have their life support conditions within the contract period."

While congratulating the contractors, who, according to him, have implemented several other projects in the country, he urged a timely and quality delivery.

"The Government of The Gambia have entrusted you with these projects, and we expect nothing but timely delivery with quality. As part of your local content obligations, we expect you to employ our youths in these two regions as beneficiaries of the project," he explained.

"To NAWEC, please properly supervise the implementation to ensure that the agreed technical standards are met: no substandard poles, no undersized cables, and there is proper installation of all the medium voltage poles."

"In conclusion, this signing ceremony is a promise kept by His Excellency the President, and therefore when we say no community will be left behind, we really mean it," he said.