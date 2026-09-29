Senegal: Historian Hassoum Ceesay Says Gambia-Senegal Border Has Not Been Demarcated Since 1904-05

There has been no formal boundary demarcation exercise between The Gambia and Senegal for more than a century, according to Hassoum Ceesay, Director General of the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC).

Ceesay said the only known demarcation exercise was carried out in 1904 and 1905, when The Gambia was under British colonial rule, and Senegal was administered by France.

He is among the officials involved in the current joint boundary exercise, which is seeking to identify and document old boundary pillars along the two countries' shared border.

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According to Ceesay, the exercise is challenging because some of the original pillars have disappeared or been removed over the years, while the work has also been taking place during the rainy season.

"It's a hard job trying to retrace the boundary pillars, some of which have been removed by inhabitants and developers," Ceesay said.

"The other challenge we have is the timing of the exercise. It fell inside the rainy season. At times we enter bushy areas just to find the pillars."

The current exercise gained renewed attention following a confrontation in July 2026 at the Gambian military barracks in Bullock, Foni, after Senegalese troops allegedly bulldozed part of the facility.

The incident triggered renewed discussions about the need to establish and clearly mark the border between the two countries.

Ceesay said the incident could have been avoided if successive governments had undertaken a formal boundary demarcation exercise.

"I fully agree. If they, the two countries' past leaders, had done a transparent boundary demarcation exercise, then what happened at Bullock would never have happened," he said.

He said the current exercise is the first joint undertaking of its kind between the two countries since the colonial-era work of 1904 and 1905.

Ceesay said The Gambia had retained official documents relating to the colonial boundary, which he said were handed down from the British administration.

He contrasted this with Senegal's records, saying the material inherited from the French administration was incomplete.

"That's why during the 2026 joint boundary exercise, we as a country have the official boundary document as proof of the agreed century-old colonial binding document," he said.

"But Senegal, through their university professor tasked to represent Dakar in this exercise, didn't have as much information and couldn't produce the amount of information that we have got from our nation's archives."

Ceesay said the Senegalese expert had at times sought information from the Gambian side because of the records held in The Gambia.

He said the historical documents had been important in helping the two sides identify the location of old boundary pillars.

The current exercise is being carried out by a joint commission from the two countries.

Ceesay said the teams had so far covered about 30 kilometres of the more than 700-kilometre land border.

He said disagreements had emerged during the exercise but were being resolved through discussion.

"We have disagreements, but we always find common ground to agree, and then it will be signed by the witnesses from Ghana and Burkina Faso," he said.

The two countries invited representatives from Ghana and Burkina Faso to participate in the process, Ceesay said, because both countries had experience dealing with border disputes.

"Because the two countries once had border problems, it was sensible to invite them to share the models they used to settle their differences during the Ghana-Togo border crisis and the Mali-Burkina Faso border war in which some lives were lost 40 years ago," he said.

Ceesay said the work was demanding and that it was not yet clear when the next phase would begin or when the entire exercise would be completed.

He said the rainy season had made the work more difficult but that the teams would resume when conditions improved.

"The prevailing conditions in the rainy season are tough, but when it declines we will resume the work," he said.

He added that the importance of the exercise meant that the teams would take the time needed to complete the work.

Beyond marking the border, Ceesay said the exercise had highlighted the close social and cultural links between communities on both sides.

He said many of the communities existed long before the modern borders separating The Gambia and Senegal.

"What is called Gambia and Senegal is not long ago, but what we had here was Baol, Kayor, Sine and Saloum, Fulladu, Baddibu, Kiang and Foni, Kantora and Tumana headed by kings," he said.

Ceesay also referred to historical figures including Sait Matty Bah, Foday Kabba, Foday Sillah, Musa and Alpha Molloh.

He said colonial rule and the slave trade had disrupted existing societies and affected how people understood their history and culture.

Ceesay called for greater cooperation between communities in the two countries, saying the border did not erase the family and cultural ties between them.

"Our two countries share many culturally rooted things in common, which clearly reflects socially," he said.

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"During the exercise, we reached a border village where the two Alkalo's, the village head on the Gambian side and that of the Senegalese side, are biological brothers. So we are one people, one family."

Ceesay said the governments of The Gambia and Senegal were currently paying the costs of their respective teams, including transportation, food and accommodation.

"For now, our respective governments are bearing the cost from mobility, feeding and accommodation," he said.

He said there was also interest in developing communities along the border once the demarcation work was completed.

"Later, developments like schools, markets, water and electricity will all be provided by governments and institutions who are showing the willingness to create a special Senegambia community," he said.

Ceesay said it was not yet clear when the second phase of the exercise would begin.

He said the work was important not only for establishing the location of the border but also for improving relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The joint exercise, he said, could contribute to lasting peace, smoother cooperation and development for communities living along the Gambia-Senegal border.