South Africa: Ramaphosa to Address SA On GBV, Femicide and Ekurhuleni Women's Murders

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address South Africans on Tuesday evening on the government's response to gender-based violence and femicide, as well as investigations into the recent murders of women in and around Ekurhuleni.

The presidency has announced that Ramaphosa will deliver the national address at 19h00 on Tuesday.

The address is expected to focus on steps being taken by the government to confront gender-based violence and femicide, an issue that continues to place the safety of women at the centre of national concern.

The address comes amid heightened concern over the deaths of women across Ekurhuleni, where 11 women's bodies have reportedly been discovered since July.

Ramaphosa is also expected to provide an update on investigations into the murders of women in and around the City of Ekurhuleni.

The presidency says the SABC will provide a broadcast feed to media organisations, while the address will also be livestreamed on the presidency's digital platforms. - Wendy Dondolo