Ghana: Governor No Longer Sits On Goldbod Board - BoG

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has clarified that the Governor, Dr Johnson Asiama, has ceased to be a member of the Board of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) on May 11, 2026.

The clarification follows recent public commentary concerning the Bank's representation on the GoldBod Board and the role of the Governor in the affairs of the state-owned gold trading institution.

In a statement issued by the Communications Department of the BoG yesterday, the Bank said Dr Asiama had not participated in any meeting or activity of the GoldBod Board since his exit from the board.

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"The Governor has not participated in any meetings or activities of the GoldBod Board since that date," the statement said.

The Bank explained that, in accordance with Section 4 of the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140), the Bank of Ghana was required to have representation on the GoldBod Board by either the Governor or an official of the Bank not below the rank of Director.

To fulfil that statutory requirement, the Bank said it had nominated its Second Deputy Governor, Mrs Matilda Asante-Asiedu, as its representative on the GoldBod Board.

"Mrs Asante-Asiedu has since assumed that role and represents the Bank on the GoldBod Board in fulfilment of the statutory requirement," it stated.

The clarification is expected to put to rest concerns and speculation surrounding the Bank's representation on the GoldBod Board, particularly following changes in the Bank's representation earlier this year.

The GoldBod, established under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140), is mandated to regulate and develop Ghana's gold trading activities, including the purchase and sale of gold produced in the country.

The Bank of Ghana said its decision to nominate the Second Deputy Governor was consistent with the legal requirement governing its representation on the board.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and transparency in the discharge of its mandate.

"The Bank of Ghana remains committed to the highest standards of governance, transparency and the avoidance of any actual or perceived conflict of interest in the discharge of its mandate," the statement added.

The clarification was issued by the Communications Department of the Bank of Ghana and dated September 28, 2026.