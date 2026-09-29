Ghana: EPA Must Ensure Transparency in Enforcement - - Minister

29 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, has urged the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to ensure transparency and accountability in enforcing environmental laws to restore public confidence in the institution.

She said the EPA must apply environmental laws fairly to all persons and organisations, warning that perceived selective enforcement could undermine public trust and weaken efforts to protect the environment.

Dr Agyemang-Rawlings made the call when she visited the EPA in Accra yesterday to engage management and staff on the Authority's mandate, ongoing activities and collaboration with the Ministry.

She stressed the need for stronger collaboration among the EPA, government agencies, civil society organisations and citizens to address environmental challenges, saying the responsibility for protecting the environment could not be left to one institution.

The Minister identified environmental degradation, including the destruction of water bodies, soil pollution, plastic waste and the use of harmful chemicals in illegal mining, as challenges requiring collective action.

She urged the EPA to make information on its activities, achievements, challenges and enforcement actions readily accessible to the public, saying greater openness would help address perceptions of unequal enforcement. Read More

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