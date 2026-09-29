Ghana: Govt Appeals to Teachers to Suspend Strike

The Minister of Education has appealed to striking teacher unions to suspend their ongoing industrial action as the government works to address concerns over teachers' conditions of service and outstanding payments.

The appeal follows concerns raised by teacher unions over salary-related issues and other unresolved matters affecting teachers across the country.

Speaking during an engagement with the teacher unions in Accra yesterday, the Minister said he would engage their leadership alongside the Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD), the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the Ghana Education Service (GES). Read More

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