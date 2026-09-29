Ghana: Teacher Strike Disrupts Teaching, Learning Nationwide

Teaching and learning came to a standstill in parts of the country yesterday as the nationwide strike by three pre-tertiary teacher unions left classrooms largely empty and pupils roaming, playing and sitting idle during school hours.

Benedicta Gyimaah Folley reports that in the Greater Accra Region, school compounds in parts of Ga West and Ga North were turned into playgrounds, as some teachers who reported to work did not teach because of the strike.

At Ofankor M/A School, some teachers were seen at school but remained outside the classrooms while pupils moved around the compound in groups.

At one of the schools visited, the headmistress, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the teachers were present but could not teach because of the strike.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She said she was waiting for the school feeding caterers to arrive with food for the pupils before they were sent home.

"We are here, but we cannot teach because of the strike. We are waiting for the caterers to bring the food for the children, and after they eat, they will go home," she said.

The headmistress said she would continue to report to school until the strike was called off.

Jessie Princess Dua reports that at Kotobabi Basic School in Accra, students who reported for school were left without lessons after their teachers failed to report to the classrooms.

Some students were seen outside the classrooms and engaging in sporting activities, while others explained that they had been informed that their teachers were on strike.

A Form Three student said the class was scheduled to study Ghanaian Language, but there was no teacher to conduct the lesson.

In Tamale, a similar situation was observed, with classrooms in some schools largely empty and pupils seen outside their classrooms, Geoffrey Buta reports from Tamale.

Some of the pupils played football, while others moved around the school compounds as teaching and learning activities remained suspended.

The strike was declared by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Education Teachers Association of Ghana (PRETAG), effective Friday, September 25, 2026.

The unions said the action followed prolonged delays in resolving concerns over teachers' conditions of service, including outstanding promotion arrears and other demands. Read More