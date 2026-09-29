Ghana: We've Paid 6,079 Promoted GES Staff, 52,541 Cases Await Submission - CAGD

29 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Controller and Accountant-General's Department (CAGD) says it has processed and paid all 6,079 cases of promoted Ghana Education Service (GES) staff submitted for payroll validation, including their promotion arrears.

The Department said the cases formed part of an expected 58,620 promotions, leaving 52,541 cases yet to be submitted with the required documentation for processing.

The clarification follows concerns raised by the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers' Association of Ghana (PRETAG) over alleged delays in placing promoted teachers on their appropriate salary scales.

In a statement, the Head of Public Relations at CAGD, Cephas N. Dosoo, said all 6,079 cases received from GES as of September 22, 2026, had been fully processed and paid as part of the September salaries.

He said the payments included the applicable promotion arrears, effective January 1, 2026, stressing that CAGD had processed every valid case submitted by GES. Read More

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