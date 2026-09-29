Ghana: Gcif Steps Up Public Education On Cyber Threats

29 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Cybersecurity Industry Forum (GCIF), an independent body of cybersecurity professionals, is set to launch a major event in November to raise awareness about emerging cyber threats and ways of combating them.

Dubbed 'Cyberfest', the event, to be held next year, is expected to bring together cybersecurity professionals from Ghana and other neighbouring countries and feature musical performances by various artists.

The initiative forms part of a series of activities planned by the forum to enhance public awareness of cybersecurity, including student engagement programmes and community roadshows.

The Interim President of GCIF, Mr C. K. Bruce, said the need to intensify public education had become necessary due to the evolving strategies being adopted by individuals engaged in cybercrime. Read More

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