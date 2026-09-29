Ghana: Fisheries Commission Inaugurates 2 Co-Management Committees

The Governing Board of the Fisheries Commission (FC), with support from Global Fisheries and Resilience Action (GFRA) under the Inshore Exclusion Zone Enforcement and Transparency (IEZET) Project, has inaugurated two national-level fisheries co-management committees in Accra.

They are the Scientific and Technical Committee (STC) and the Fisheries Management Operational Committee (FMOC).

The STC, chaired by Dr Angela Lamptey, is mandated to provide scientific and technical advice to inform fisheries management decisions.

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Under its revised mandate, the committee's scope has been expanded to include inland fisheries and aquaculture, in addition to its existing responsibilities relating to marine fisheries.

The FMOC, chaired by Mr Daniel Owusu, is mandated to translate scientific and technical advice into coordinated operational action.

Its functions include the development of annual implementation plans, coordination among relevant divisions of the Fisheries Commission and other stakeholder institutions, and ensuring that institutional representation remains consistent with the requirements of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2025.

Together, the two committees are expected to strengthen the link between scientific and technical advice and fisheries management implementation, while providing structured platforms for collaboration among government institutions, technical experts and fisheries stakeholders.

The inauguration of the Scientific and Technical Committee and the Fisheries Management Operational Committee marks an important step in strengthening participatory, science-based and coordinated fisheries management under Ghana's new fisheries law.

The two committees were inaugurated in separate ceremonies held at the Fisheries Commission in Accra on September 15.

The inaugurations form part of a broader process to align Ghana's fisheries co-management structures with the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2025 (Act 1146), and strengthen their institutional and legal basis. Read More