Ghana: MP for La Dade-Kotopon Donates Bags of Maize, Cash to Small-Scale Food Vendors in Constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, Ms Rita Naa Odoley Sowah has presented 50-kilogramme bags of maize and GH¢200 cash each to 100 small-scale food vendors in the constituency to support their businesses.

The beneficiaries, mainly women engaged in the preparation and sale of kenkey, banku and other locally prepared foods, received the items as part of the MP's special initiative to strengthen small-scale food businesses in the constituency.

Speaking at the presentation, Ms Sowah said the intervention was aimed at helping people whose livelihoods depended on small-scale food businesses to reduce some of their operational costs.

She said the initiative would be extended to other food vendors, including those who sold waakye, rice, koko and bread.

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"I always think of ways to support the people in the constituency. So, in my second term in Parliament, I decided that I would help women or people who engage in small-scale food businesses," she said.

Ms Sowah who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs said providing basic inputs needed for local businesses would help sustain and expand their operations.

"If I have not been able to get something big or a huge amount of money for traders, at least the stock is going to help them to ensure that their businesses continue to grow and add to their already established businesses," she said.

The MP explained that the maize was particularly intended to support vendors who prepared and sold kenkey and banku, while similar assistance would be extended to other categories of food vendors.

"Today, we have supported 100 people. In the next coming months, as the year draws to a close, we are looking at supporting more people--those selling rice to support their waakye businesses, those baking bread, and the koko sellers," she said.

Ms Sowah said the intervention would also help the beneficiaries take advantage of increased demand for food during the festive season and reinvest in their businesses.

The beneficiaries expressed some beneficiaries, Ms Dosia Kai Torgbor and Gifty Tetteh thanked the MP for identifying the needs of small-scale food vendors and providing them with practical support.

They explained that the gesture would help reduce the cost of procuring ingredients and enable them to sustain their businesses.