Ghana: Fidelity Bank Launches 20th Anniversary Celebrations

Fidelity Bank Ghana has officially launched activities to mark its 20th anniversary under the theme: 'Twenty Years of Audacious Steps,' celebrating two decades of bold decisions, innovation, customer partnership and commitment to Ghana's socio-economic development.

The anniversary launch, held in Accra, brought together Fidelity Bank's founder, shareholders, board members, partners, staff, members of the media and traditional leaders, including Notse (Prof.) Nii Nortey Owuo IV, Osu Mantse and President of the Osu Stool Council, alongside Manye Emma, Acting Osu Manye, and Asafoanye Okonggyeoman.

The celebration marks a significant milestone in the journey of a bank that began in 1998 as Fidelity Discount House with an initial capital of one million US dollar before becoming a universal bank in 2006.

Speaking at the launch, Founder Edward Effah reflected on the original dream behind the institution: to build a world-class Ghanaian bank that would make a meaningful difference to individuals and businesses while contributing to Ghana's economic development.

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That vision, he said, has remained central to Fidelity's evolution, from financial inclusion and SME support to financing major projects in the energy, housing and healthcare sectors.

Today, 2.2 million people bank with Fidelity through its financial inclusion initiatives, while the Bank has also financed several major power projects and affordable housing developments across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Julian Opuni, said the Bank's 20-year journey had been shaped by bold choices and a willingness to take calculated risks, challenge convention and invest in the future.

"We did not get here by standing still. We have taken calculated risks, entered new markets, challenged convention, invested in our people, embraced innovation and made difficult decisions when the easier option would have been to play safe," he said.

As part of the anniversary, Fidelity Bank has announced a major new corporate social responsibility commitment to install solar energy systems in 20 community hospitals across Ghana.

Additionally, the Bank will launch 'Impact at Twenty', under which staff teams will deliver 20 community projects, contribute more than 2,000 volunteer hours and reach more than 20,000 people, with a focus on health, climate action and the communities where Fidelity employees live and serve.

Fidelity Bank also unveiled the Fidelity Jubilee Drive Promo, Double Double Edition, as part of its tradition of rewarding customers at major milestones.

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The promotion, which runs from October 1, 2026 to March 30, 2027, will give customers the opportunity to win eight electric vehicles and GH¢340,000 in cash prizes, with monthly draws culminating in a Grand Draw in April 2027. The draws will be conducted by the National Lottery Authority on its Caritas platform.

Under the promotion, customers earn tickets by saving and maintaining multiples of GH¢1,000 in their Fidelity accounts. Customers who save GH¢2,000 or more receive double tickets, giving the campaign its "Double Double" concept.

The introduction of electric vehicles marks a first for Fidelity's customer promotions and reflects the Bank's growing focus on sustainable finance and cleaner mobility.

As Fidelity Bank begins its third decade, the anniversary celebration is positioned not simply as a reflection on the past, but as a statement of continued commitment to customers, communities and Ghana's future.