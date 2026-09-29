Ghana: Churches Observe Freedom Sunday 2026 to Raise Awareness On Human Trafficking

More than 80 churches across Ghana yesterday joined Christians around the world to observe Freedom Sunday 2026, a global campaign aimed at raising awareness and mobilising action against human trafficking, exploitation and other forms of oppression.

The observance, held in Tamale in partnership with the International Justice Mission (IJM) Ghana and Impact City Church, brought together worshippers at Winners Chapel Ghana, Tamale, for a special service of prayer, worship and advocacy for the protection of vulnerable people.

Speaking during the service, the Project Manager for IJM Ghana in Tamale, Ms Shirley Dungu Issifu, urged Christians not to remain silent in the face of human trafficking and exploitation, particularly involving children.

She said Freedom Sunday was an opportunity for Christians to reflect on God's call for justice and to support efforts aimed at securing freedom and dignity for vulnerable people.

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"Across Ghana, more than 80 churches, including this one, are celebrating Freedom Sunday," she said, adding that the campaign had provided opportunities for IJM to share messages on justice through prayer gatherings, Sabbath observances and fellowships with congregations.

Ms Issifu expressed concern about children subjected to hazardous labour, particularly along the Volta Lake, where some children were reportedly involved in dangerous fishing activities.

She also drew attention to children working under hazardous conditions on cocoa farms, saying many children who should be in school and preparing for their future were instead exposed to exploitation.

Ms Issifu called on Christians and communities to play an active role in protecting vulnerable people and reporting situations of exploitation.

According to her, IJM Ghana was working with the Ghana Police Service, the Department of Social Welfare and community leaders to strengthen efforts to protect poor and vulnerable people.

However, she stressed that the fight against human trafficking required the involvement of the wider society.

Ms Issifu encouraged Christians to pray for leaders and victims of violence and exploitation, while also joining advocacy and prayer-support initiatives.

She said IJM Ghana would continue to work with churches and other stakeholders to promote justice, freedom and dignity for vulnerable people.

The Pastor of Winners Chapel International, Tamale, Pastor Adeniyi Salako, also participated in the Freedom Sunday observance.

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Freedom Sunday is observed internationally by churches and Christian communities as a day of prayer, reflection and action against modern forms of slavery and human trafficking.

The Tamale observance formed part of wider activities in Ghana aimed at encouraging churches and communities to become advocates for the protection of vulnerable persons and the prevention of exploitation.