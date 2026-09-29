Ghana: Energy Commission Certifies 141 Electrical Wiring Practitioners

A total of 141 out of 148 candidates have been certified by the Energy Commission after successfully completing the May-June 2026 Electrical Wiring Certification examinations, representing a 95 per cent pass rate.

The candidates received their certificates at the 25th Electrical Wiring Certification and Awards Ceremony held in Takoradi in the Western Region on Thursday, on the theme: 'Setting Standards: Powering Ghana's Future - Electric Vehicles (EVs), Solar and Beyond.'

The newly certified practitioners also recited the Certified Electrical Wiring Professional (CEWP) pledge, committing themselves to uphold professionalism and ethical standards, avoid shortcuts and impersonation, and ensure that their certificates were not handed over to unqualified persons.

The Director of the Electricity and Natural Gas Directorate of the Energy Commission, Mr Anthony Bleboo, described the ceremony as an important milestone in the development of Ghana's electrical installation profession.

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He said the results demonstrated that the practitioners were adequately prepared to pursue their professional aspirations, assuring them of the Commission's continued commitment to developing professionals capable of serving as role models for future generations.

Mr Bleboo, however, reminded the practitioners that their certification came with significant responsibilities, particularly following the enactment of the Electrical Wiring Regulations, 2020 (L.I. 2020).

"The profession is changing, and our practitioners must also change. Solar and EVs have become an important part of our electrical landscape and are becoming common in our homes, businesses and institutions. Battery storage is also becoming part of the electrical landscape," he said.

The former Vice Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Dr Emmanuel Payne, who chaired the ceremony, urged the graduands to uphold discipline and professionalism, stressing that "professionalism leads to a better future."

He said the CEWP programme, over its 25-year existence, had made significant strides in promoting professionalism in electrical installation, commending the Energy Commission for spearheading the initiative.

Dr Payne said the programme's achievements reflected the Commission's sustained commitment to working with institutions and the examining body to improve safety in electrical installation in Ghana.

"Your certificate is a public promise that you will follow standards, refuse shortcuts and maintain the integrity of the certificate you hold," he said.

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The Scientific Officer at the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Mr Derrick Labitey Mensah, said safety, quality, competence, standards and reliability within Ghana's electrical installation sector must underpin the country's energy transition.

He assured that the GSA would continue to collaborate with the Energy Commission, industry, academia and other stakeholders to develop standards that responded to Ghana's changing technological and energy needs.

The overall best female candidate and Best Inspector award winner, Ms Ruth Sam, Head of Telecom and Network at Gold Fields Limited, said the recognition had motivated her to uphold professional standards.