Ghana: 16 C'nities Competing in 2026 MTN Inter C'nity Football Gala

Sixteen community teams are set to participate in the 2026 MTN Inter-Community Football Gala at the Twene Amanfo Senior High School park in Sunyani, Bono Region.

The annual event, dubbed Sun City Fest, is organised by MTN Ghana in partnership with Sun City Radio to celebrate culture, community spirit, music, sports and health.

The three-week programme, which started on Saturday, September 26 will run until October 11, and is expected to generate excitement among residents of the Sunyani Municipality.

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The celebration forms part of activities marking MTN Ghana's 30th anniversary, being celebrated across the country.

Competing communities include Area One, Area Two, Zongo, Kotokrom and Baakoniaba, among others.

Nkwabeng emerged winners of last year's competition.

Speaking at the launch of the event, the Regional Sales Manager of MTN, responsible for the Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo regions, Mr Obed Adu Amankwah, said Sun City Fest was one of MTN's key regional platforms for connecting with communities, celebrating local culture, rewarding customers and strengthening relationships with stakeholders.

Mr Amankwah said this year's programme had been designed with a rich blend of activities aimed at entertaining, engaging, supporting and celebrating the people of the Bono Region.

The Bono Regional Director of the National Sports Authority, Mr Kwame Baah, commended MTN Ghana for consistently organising the football gala, saying it provided an avenue for identifying and developing sporting talents and building careers.

He said the government remained committed to developing sports infrastructure in the region and announced that the President was expected to cut the sod in October for the construction of a new sports stadium in the region.

The Chief Executive Officer of Suncity Group of Companies, Mr Ransford Antwi, also commended MTN Ghana for its vision and foresight in sustaining the Sun City Fest programme in the region for the past 10 years.

He appealed to residents to actively participate in the various activities to ensure the success of the festival.

The winner of this year's football gala will receive GH¢30,000.