Ghana/Egypt: Golden Shuttlers Beat Host Egypt to Reach Mixed Team Relay Semi-Finals

Ghana's Golden Shuttlers produced a strong performance to defeat hosts Egypt 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Mixed Team Relay at the ongoing 2026 All Africa U-19 Junior Championship in Cairo yesterday.

The quartet of Moslena Ama Korama Adu, Obabompa Adu Mintah, Francis Obeng and Racheal Quarcoo battled their way to a 55-51 victory in the first game.

Playing in front of a hostile crowd at the Cairo International Stadium Indoor Hall, the quartet maintained their composure in the second game, taking early control and silencing the home fans.

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The Egyptians found their voices midway through the game as fatigue began to affect the Ghanaian side due to the numerical disadvantage, allowing the hosts to close in on the scoreline.

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Spurred on by the President of Ghana Badminton, Mr Evans Yeboah, who took on the role of head coach in the absence of the team's coaches, who are yet to join the squad in Egypt, the duo of Moslena Adu and Racheal Quarcoo held on in the final minutes for a 55-52 victory, completing a 2-0 win over the hosts.

The result sends Ghana into the semi-finals, keeping alive their hopes of defending the title they won in Senegal two years ago.

They will next face Algeria today for a place in the final.

Earlier in the day, the team secured a 2-0 victory over Mauritius to book their place in the quarter-finals.

An elated Mr Yeboah praised the fighting spirit of the team, stating that beating the host nation with all the support in the arena was no easy feat.

He expressed excitement about the team's performance, which he said was the result of the effort put in over the past six weeks of training.

"This is a well-organised, determined and composed team. Their posture really played a huge part in the success achieved today. They followed the tactics for the day, which were to take our chances, reduce errors and keep the pressure on."