Angola: Explosion Victims in Luena Discharged From Hospital

Luena — The six children who were victims of an explosive device blast recently in the Alto Luena neighborhood, in the province of Moxico, have been discharged from the hospital following their recovery process.

The information was provided to ANGOP on Monday (28) by the clinical director of the Moxico General Hospital, Paulo António.

According to the official, after undergoing surgery, the children are in stable condition and were released to continue their treatment on an outpatient basis.

Following the incident, a 10-year-old child died at the scene, while six others were rushed to the Moxico General Hospital.

The incident occurred when the children were playing near a military zone, where they came across the aforementioned device, which they detonated using a machete.